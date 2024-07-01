Search icon

Football

01st Jul 2024

Euro 2024 Day 18: All the major action and talking points

Callum Boyle

Euro 2024

Ronaldo and Mbappe take to the stage

Welcome to our dedicated live blog where we will have coverage of every match from UEFA Euro 2024.

Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling to see all updates. (Please allow a moment for the blog to load).

Euro 2024 Day 18: Follow the action live in our hub

We’re reaching the end of the round of 16 and have two more games today.

Getting the action underway is a mouth-watering clash between France and Belgium. Kick off is at 5pm and is live on ITV 1.

Following on from that is a Portugal side expected to feature Cristiano Ronaldo. They go up against one of England’s Group C opponents Slovenia. Kick off is at 8pm and is live on BBC One.

Topics:

Belgium,Football,France,Portugal,Slovenia,Sport,Uefa Euro 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Bellingham’s goal will go down as one of the greatest in England history

England

Bellingham’s goal will go down as one of the greatest in England history

By Harry Warner

How to watch France vs Belgium tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Belgium

How to watch France vs Belgium tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

Roy Keane’s hilarious reaction to Jude Bellingham’s equaliser goes viral

England

Roy Keane’s hilarious reaction to Jude Bellingham’s equaliser goes viral

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Man United fans fume at new shirt that ‘looks more like a Nottingham Forest kit’

Manchester United

Man United fans fume at new shirt that ‘looks more like a Nottingham Forest kit’

By Zoe Hodges

Lip reader reveals Declan Rice’s rant at Slovakian manager

England

Lip reader reveals Declan Rice’s rant at Slovakian manager

By Zoe Hodges

Georgian billionaire to pay players staggering amount of money after brave Euro 2024 showing

Football

Georgian billionaire to pay players staggering amount of money after brave Euro 2024 showing

By Callum Boyle

England fans still want Gareth Southgate sacked despite late win against Slovakia

euro 2024

England fans still want Gareth Southgate sacked despite late win against Slovakia

By Callum Boyle

England to face Switzerland in Euro 2024 quarter finals

England (football)

England to face Switzerland in Euro 2024 quarter finals

By Callum Boyle

Spain make Lamine Yamal decision in response to strict German employement law

euro 2024

Spain make Lamine Yamal decision in response to strict German employement law

By Callum Boyle

Woman ends up on same flight as boss after taking a sick day

Air Travel

Woman ends up on same flight as boss after taking a sick day

By Charlie Herbert

Man United fans fume at new shirt that ‘looks more like a Nottingham Forest kit’

Manchester United

Man United fans fume at new shirt that ‘looks more like a Nottingham Forest kit’

By Zoe Hodges

Taylor Swift donates ‘year’s worth of supplies’ to food banks across UK cities

Eras tour

Taylor Swift donates ‘year’s worth of supplies’ to food banks across UK cities

By Charlie Herbert

Europe’s cheapest city break is just £20 flight and looks straight out of a fairytale

krakow

Europe’s cheapest city break is just £20 flight and looks straight out of a fairytale

By Charlie Herbert

Lip reader reveals Declan Rice’s rant at Slovakian manager

England

Lip reader reveals Declan Rice’s rant at Slovakian manager

By Zoe Hodges

SZA breaks silence after Glastonbury headline set plagued with technical issues

Glastonbury

SZA breaks silence after Glastonbury headline set plagued with technical issues

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Rishi Sunak says he thinks he will win the general election

Conservatives

Rishi Sunak says he thinks he will win the general election

By Charlie Herbert

Georgian billionaire to pay players staggering amount of money after brave Euro 2024 showing

Football

Georgian billionaire to pay players staggering amount of money after brave Euro 2024 showing

By Callum Boyle

England fans still want Gareth Southgate sacked despite late win against Slovakia

euro 2024

England fans still want Gareth Southgate sacked despite late win against Slovakia

By Callum Boyle

England to face Switzerland in Euro 2024 quarter finals

England (football)

England to face Switzerland in Euro 2024 quarter finals

By Callum Boyle

Antiques Roadshow guest leaves viewers baffled with response to £80k valuation

Antiques Roadshow guest leaves viewers baffled with response to £80k valuation

By Zoe Hodges

Martin Lewis explains the one mistake people make in Monopoly

Finance

Martin Lewis explains the one mistake people make in Monopoly

By Ryan Price

Load more stories