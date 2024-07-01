Euro 2024 Day 18: All the major action and talking points

Ronaldo and Mbappe take to the stage

Welcome to our dedicated live blog where we will have coverage of every match from UEFA Euro 2024.

Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling to see all updates. (Please allow a moment for the blog to load).

Euro 2024 Day 18: Follow the action live in our hub

We’re reaching the end of the round of 16 and have two more games today.

Getting the action underway is a mouth-watering clash between France and Belgium. Kick off is at 5pm and is live on ITV 1.

Following on from that is a Portugal side expected to feature Cristiano Ronaldo. They go up against one of England’s Group C opponents Slovenia. Kick off is at 8pm and is live on BBC One.