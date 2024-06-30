England to face Switzerland in Euro 2024 quarter finals

Tricky opposition

England will face Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarter finals after beating Slovakia on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate’s side were on the brink of going out until Jude Bellingham’s sensational overhead kick brought the game level in the 95th minute.

That late goal turned the tide in England’s favour and they got the win thanks to Harry Kane’s extra time header.

Switzerland were extremely impressive against Italy as they gave the holders little to smile about.

Nottingham Forest’s Remo Freuler opened the scoring before the Swiss doubled their advantage 27 seconds after the restart thanks to Ruben Vargas’ stunning curling effort.

STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND WATCH THIS WORLDIE

The Three Lions qualified for the knockout stages of Euro 2024 by finishing top of Group C – albeit in lacklustre fashion.

Their reward for doing so was facing a Slovakia side who had managed to finish third in Group E, which featured Ukraine, Belgium and Romania.

However their sloppy tournament continued and they fell behind in the 25th minute when Ivan Schranz slotted the ball home.

England barely threatened the Slovakian goal but with just seconds of stoppage time remaining, the man of the moment Bellingham stepped up when England needed him most to produce a overhead kick and take the game to extra time.

They then came out of the traps early into the second half and captain Harry Kane was quickest to react to Ivan Toney’s looping header and bundle it home.

Two shots on target, two goals



Wow 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lcpvTX88xv — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) June 30, 2024

Despite a nervy wait for the game to end, England got themselves over the line – just – and advance to the last eight.

When will the game take place

Following confirmation of the tie, we know that England will next be in action on Saturday, July 6 in Dusseldorf. Kick off is at 17:00pm.