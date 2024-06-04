England fans demand Adam Wharton starts at Euro 2024 after exceptional debut 

Wharton caught the eye of everyone watching

England fans have called for Gareth Southgate to start Adam Wharton at Euro 2024 following an impressive debut.

Wharton was introduced as a second half substitute in the Three Lions’ 3-0 win against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Monday night.

Southgate made a raft of changes as the likes of Ezri Konsa, Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze and Ollie Watkins all featured.

Palmer opened the scoring from the penalty in the first half before additional strikes from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane ensured it was a comfortable win in Newcastle.

There will still be plenty to work on and those playing were no doubt auditioning for the final 26-man squad as Southgate is tasked of reducing the numbers by four but one player England fans definitely want to see is Wharton.

A dream come true to make my debut for my country 🦁 pic.twitter.com/8Zra4YaNtV — Adam Wharton (@AdamWharton10) June 3, 2024

The youngster has only been a Premier League player for six months having joined Crystal Palace from Blackburn in January but has already emerged as one of the best young top-flight talents.

His performances have even seen him linked with big-money moves to the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool however the 20-year-old was given his first taste of senior international football and he certainly impressed.

After the game many England fans claimed it would be criminal if Southgate didn’t take him to Germany.

“Adam Wharton receives, turns and sees the best available passing option so quickly. And then he has the passing weight and accuracy to match it. England producing this type of midfielder is a breath of fresh air,” said one fan.

A second wrote: “Adam Wharton. A very stylish England debut. Consistently on the move, (scanning), assertive on the ball, with a gorgeous weight-of-pass. A fearless young player breaking onto the international scene at a tournament; we have previous. I’d take him.

“Adam Wharton’s speed of thought and pass, two-footedness and energy levels are such a breath of fresh air and so unique to this England squad. The plane shouldn’t be a question, it’s going to be hard not to start him,” added another.

“Take Adam Wharton. Some player that lad,” exclaimed a fourth.

Southgate hints at Wharton role for Euros

It wasn’t just fans that were impressed by Wharton as Southgate sung his praises in a post-match conference.

The England boss was excited by the way he moved the ball forward at pace and even claimed that his England side “has been short of these type of players”, hinting that he could have a big role to play this summer.

“He has settled in really confidently with the ball,” Southgate said.

“I like the fact he likes to play forward as quickly as he can.

“He sees pictures when he receives [the ball], and we have been short of these types of players for seven or eight years, if I am honest.

“At times, that has had an effect on the way we have been able to play.”

