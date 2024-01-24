Darwin Nunez compared to Thierry Henry by Liverpool legend

Hmmmmm

One Liverpool legend admits he can see similarities between Darwin Nunez and Thierry Henry.

Liverpool’s number nine was brilliant in their 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at the weekend, scoring twice to take his tally 10 goals and 10 assists for the season – becoming the first player to hit double figures in both this campaign.

During a recent interview on TalkSPORT, Reds icon Phil Thompson admitted that there was plenty for Nunez to improve on, however his recent display had an Henry-like feel about it.

He said: “The great thing about Darwin, which is what fans love. He never gives up, he always has a go. Yeah, he has got his failings but the Liverpool fans absolutely love what he gives and he doesn’t stop trying.

“I just think he has to be a bit cuter with his finishing but didn’t we see that in the Bournemouth game? A great move, he comes, a little bit, dare I say it, Thierry Henry-like. And he just glides it into the far corner.”

Since making the £85m move from Benfica in the summer of 2022, Nunez has already made 73 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring 25 goals.

After Liverpool’s win live on Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher confessed that when it comes to Nunez, people should expect the unexpected.

“I don’t think he’ll change too much, he’ll have games like today where he scores twice and then he might miss a sitter against Fulham in midweek,” Carragher said.

“But I’ve always called him ‘captain chaos’ because he’ll pop up with goals but at the same time he has a sheer physical power that makes defenders not want to play against him every week.

“Eighteen months in, I don’t think we’ll see anything different with Nuñez, he is what he is, and he’s a right handful. He’ll miss chances like all strikers do, but a good attacker isn’t just about scoring goals – there’s a lot more about it than that and he’s got some of those other skills in abundance.”

