Search icon

Football

09th Feb 2024

Controversial coin toss decides winner of women’s Under-19 final

Callum Boyle

Coin toss

The whole fate of a game, decided by a coin

The final of the SAFF Women’s U19 Championship was decided in controversial fashion as they used a coin toss to determine the winner.

India faced Bangladesh in the final and the game initially finished 1-1 in normal time after Bangladesh cancelled out India’s opener shortly before full time.

Penalties awaited however neither side looked like missing. With the score locked at 11-11 (which included every player – and both goalkeepers – scoring from 12 yards out), it was decided that it could not longer continue.

Indian outlet Sportstar revealed that the officials instead chose to pick a winner via coin toss. India would win the toss, meaning they were then crowned champions.

Bangladesh were of course incensed with the outcome and after a lengthy time protesting, it was eventually decided that both nations would be announced as joint-winners.

A spokesperson from the All India Football Association (AIFF) told local outlet PTI: “It was a good gesture from the All India Football Federation.

“We accepted the decision to declare both sides as joint winners.”

Footage of the Bangladesh squad hearing the initial outcome went viral as they fell to the ground before exchange verbals with the officials.

Representatives of both teams then went up to lift the trophy during the post-match awards but India have technically retained the trophy after winning the tournament last year.

There are no official rules for a coin toss as a decider in any SAFF tournament, or in the International Association Football Board (IAFB) rule book, meaning that theoretically the game should’ve been allowed to continue.

The AIFF acting secretary-general told The Hindustan Times: “India, despite being declared winners after the spin of coin, decided to accept the officials’ request for sharing the trophy as the situation was simmering and a section of the home fans was found indulging in creating disturbances.

“Since the security of the players and other team officials is our utmost priority, the AIFF decided to agree to the request of the organisers.”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

PSG forced to leave Parc des Princes after Paris mayor refuses to sell to Qatari owners

Football

PSG forced to leave Parc des Princes after Paris mayor refuses to sell to Qatari owners

By Callum Boyle

Football’s plan to introduce blue card thrown into doubt

Blue cards

Football’s plan to introduce blue card thrown into doubt

By Callum Boyle

Man City reportedly ‘threaten Premier League with legal action’ over new sponsorship rules

Football

Man City reportedly ‘threaten Premier League with legal action’ over new sponsorship rules

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Emi Martinez reveals secret penalty routine that won Argentina the World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup

Emi Martinez reveals secret penalty routine that won Argentina the World Cup

By Callum Boyle

FIFA issues statement on upcoming ‘blue card’ rule change

Football

FIFA issues statement on upcoming ‘blue card’ rule change

By Callum Boyle

Jesse Lingard’s new teammates ‘woke up a year younger’ in June

Football

Jesse Lingard’s new teammates ‘woke up a year younger’ in June

By Callum Boyle

Football to introduce blue cards in major refereeing shake up

Blue cards

Football to introduce blue cards in major refereeing shake up

By Callum Boyle

Brest defender produces potential ‘career-ending’ tackle on Kylian Mbappe

Football

Brest defender produces potential ‘career-ending’ tackle on Kylian Mbappe

By Callum Boyle

Teenager tragically dies after falling ill during football match

Football

Teenager tragically dies after falling ill during football match

By Callum Boyle

Cillian Murphy to re-team with Peaky Blinders director on new Netflix movie

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy to re-team with Peaky Blinders director on new Netflix movie

By Stephen Porzio

Bride asks guests to pay per slice of cake eaten at wedding

Reddit

Bride asks guests to pay per slice of cake eaten at wedding

By JOE

Man finds wife after talking to 5,000 women on Tinder using AI

Man finds wife after talking to 5,000 women on Tinder using AI

By Joseph Loftus

Airbnb owner finds tiny home on his land with man living inside

Airbnb owner finds tiny home on his land with man living inside

By Nina McLaughlin

Kneecap to launch legal proceedings after being blocked from funding by UK Government

Arlene Foster

Kneecap to launch legal proceedings after being blocked from funding by UK Government

By Stephen Porzio

Ring doorbell owners fume over ‘scandalous’ price rise and warn others not to buy them

Ring doorbell owners fume over ‘scandalous’ price rise and warn others not to buy them

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

‘Britain’s oldest twins’ aged 104 say secret to long life is a daily brandy

‘Britain’s oldest twins’ aged 104 say secret to long life is a daily brandy

By Nina McLaughlin

Dakota Johnson says filming The US Office finale was the ‘worst time’ of her life

dakota johnson

Dakota Johnson says filming The US Office finale was the ‘worst time’ of her life

By Stephen Porzio

UK Government responds after Kneecap claim they were blocked from funding for ‘p***** off Tories’

Arlene Foster

UK Government responds after Kneecap claim they were blocked from funding for ‘p***** off Tories’

By Stephen Porzio

Katie Hopkins to take over Karen’s Diner for one night in UK city

Katie Hopkins to take over Karen’s Diner for one night in UK city

By JOE

Emi Martinez reveals secret penalty routine that won Argentina the World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup

Emi Martinez reveals secret penalty routine that won Argentina the World Cup

By Callum Boyle

New Ted series viewers say is ‘better than Family Guy’ finally drops in the UK today

New Ted series viewers say is ‘better than Family Guy’ finally drops in the UK today

By JOE

Load more stories