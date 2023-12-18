Champions League 2024: Round of 16 draw revealed

Eight teams will make it through

The draw for the round of 16 ties of the Champions League knockout stages have been revealed.

Teams will be vying to reach the quarter finals and move one step closer to a place in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Those who qualified were split into two pots with the sides in pot one the team that finished top of their groups while pot two were those who finished second.

Pot one teams: Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, Dortmund, Manchester City, Barcelona.

Pot two teams: Copenhagen, PSV, Napoli, Inter Milan, Lazio, Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig, Porto.

Thankfully there isn’t too long to wait for games as well. The dates for the round of 16 are:

Last 16 first legs : February 13/14 and February 20/21

: February 13/14 and February 20/21 Last 16 second legs: March 5/6 and March 12/13

Meanwhile the remainder of the competition is as follows:

Quarter-final and semi-final draw : March 15, 2024

: March 15, 2024 Quarter-finals : April 9/10 and 16/17, 2024

: April 9/10 and 16/17, 2024 Semi-finals : April 30/May 1 and May 7/8, 2024

: April 30/May 1 and May 7/8, 2024 Final: June 1, 2024

The full round of 16 draw is:

FC Porto vs Arsenal

Napoli vs Barcelona

PSG vs Real Sociedad

Inter Milan vs Atlético Madrid

PSV vs Borussia Dortmund

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

Copenhagen vs Man City

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

