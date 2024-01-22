Another high-profile star wants to leave Saudi Arabia after six months

The wheels are falling off

Just days after Jordan Henderson completed his move to Ajax from Al Ettifaq, another high-profile star is already looking to move on from Saudi Arabia.

Henderson lasted just six months into his two-and-a-half year deal before returning to Europe while Karim Benzema, currently at Al Ittihad, is said to be pondering his future after repots linked him with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea.

Now it appears that another big-name who made the move to the Middle East is considering his future.

Calciomercato revealed that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic admitted he was missing Lazio and dreams of a return to the Stadio Olimpico.

“Of course I miss them, I was there for eight years. Yes, I saw some of my teammates,” he said.

“Everything is fine. I was very saddened because I wanted to come on Monday to watch the final.”

According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, the 28-year-old shook hands with manager Maurizio Sarri and president Claudio Lotito at Riyadh airport and is believed to have said: “I miss you so much. I would like to return to Lazio.”

Milinkovic-Savic made 341 appearances during his time at the club, spending eight years at the Serie A side.

He signed for Al Hilal in a transfer worth £34m last summer and has gone onto play 27 games in all competitions this season, scoring an impressive 11 goals.

