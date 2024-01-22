Search icon

22nd Jan 2024

Another high-profile star wants to leave Saudi Arabia after six months

Callum Boyle

Saudi Arabia

The wheels are falling off

Just days after Jordan Henderson completed his move to Ajax from Al Ettifaq, another high-profile star is already looking to move on from Saudi Arabia.

Henderson lasted just six months into his two-and-a-half year deal before returning to Europe while Karim Benzema, currently at Al Ittihad, is said to be pondering his future after repots linked him with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea.

Now it appears that another big-name who made the move to the Middle East is considering his future.

Calciomercato revealed that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic admitted he was missing Lazio and dreams of a return to the Stadio Olimpico.

Saudi Arabia

“Of course I miss them, I was there for eight years. Yes, I saw some of my teammates,” he said.

“Everything is fine. I was very saddened because I wanted to come on Monday to watch the final.”

According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, the 28-year-old shook hands with manager Maurizio Sarri and president Claudio Lotito at Riyadh airport and is believed to have said: “I miss you so much. I would like to return to Lazio.”

Milinkovic-Savic made 341 appearances during his time at the club, spending eight years at the Serie A side.

He signed for Al Hilal in a transfer worth £34m last summer and has gone onto play 27 games in all competitions this season, scoring an impressive 11 goals.

