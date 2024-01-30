Search icon

Football

30th Jan 2024

Al Hilal player performs Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration in front of Lionel Messi

Callum Boyle

Lionel Messi

The audacity

Al Hilal striker Michael couldn’t resist a sly dig at Lionel Messi as he chose to perform Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic celebration during their friendly with Inter Miami.

Both sides went up against each other in a friendly at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday evening.

Inter Miami fielded a strong line-up that featured the likes of Messi, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez but it was Al Hilal who raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Aleksandr Mitrovic and Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

Suarez pulled a goal back just before the half-hour mark but Michael then restored the Saudi Pro League leaders’ lead in the 44th minute.

Michael then performed the iconic ‘Siu’ celebration, which even Messi turned around to get a little glimpse at the celebration.

Messi was close to joining Al Hilal last summer before eventually choosing to make the move to the US and join Inter Miami.

The Saudi side reportedly offered him a €1.5bn salary across a two-year deal, however he opted to reject it.

He explained his decision to

Mundo Deportivo and Sport newspapers: “I made the decision that I’m going to go to Miami.

“I still haven’t closed it 100%. I’m still missing a few things, but we decided to go ahead. If Barcelona didn’t work out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more about my family.”

Miami and Messi are currently in the Gulf Kingdom as part of a two-game tour before their league season gets underway next month and are set to face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr on Thursday.

Related links:

Topics:

Al Hilal,Football,Inter Miami,Lionel Messi,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Referees to be allowed to explain VAR decisions to Premier League fans from next season

Football

Referees to be allowed to explain VAR decisions to Premier League fans from next season

By Callum Boyle

Senegal star claims AFCON is ‘corrupt’ after Ivory Coast defeat

Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal star claims AFCON is ‘corrupt’ after Ivory Coast defeat

By Callum Boyle

Police warn Liverpool fans not to fall for Xabi Alonso scam

Football

Police warn Liverpool fans not to fall for Xabi Alonso scam

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

UEFA refer Man City to adjudicatory chamber for potential financial fair play breaches

Financial Fair Play

UEFA refer Man City to adjudicatory chamber for potential financial fair play breaches

By Kyle Picknell

Paul Pogba ‘leaves Man Utd WhatsApp group and tells teammates he’s leaving’

Football

Paul Pogba ‘leaves Man Utd WhatsApp group and tells teammates he’s leaving’

By Daniel Brown

Jordan Henderson called ‘traitor’ for singing national anthem

Football

Jordan Henderson called ‘traitor’ for singing national anthem

By Callum Boyle

Arsene Wenger claims he could have gone to Manchester United

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger claims he could have gone to Manchester United

By Callum Boyle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes strict new rule change to Manchester United players’ match day routine

Football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes strict new rule change to Manchester United players’ match day routine

By Reuben Pinder

Jack Wilshere signs for Danish Superliga side Aarhus Gymnastikforening

Aarhus Gymnastikforening

Jack Wilshere signs for Danish Superliga side Aarhus Gymnastikforening

By Daniel Brown

Man launches petition to move leap day from February 29 to June 31

Man launches petition to move leap day from February 29 to June 31

By Nina McLaughlin

Saoirse Ronan, Jodie Comer and Michelle Keegan ‘battle it out’ to be next Bond girl

Saoirse Ronan, Jodie Comer and Michelle Keegan ‘battle it out’ to be next Bond girl

By Nina McLaughlin

Walter White voted the best TV character of all time

Breaking Bad

Walter White voted the best TV character of all time

By Charlie Herbert

Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith swap darts mid-game

Darts

Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith swap darts mid-game

By Callum Boyle

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

DVD

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

By Kieran Galpin

Man United teammates ‘couldn’t believe’ Marcus Rashford’s behaviour

Manchester United

Man United teammates ‘couldn’t believe’ Marcus Rashford’s behaviour

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

Eastenders fan favourite expected to make dramatic return to the show

EastEnders

Eastenders fan favourite expected to make dramatic return to the show

By Rebecca Keane

EastEnders is going to make a pretty massive change to help avoid spoilers

Entertainment

EastEnders is going to make a pretty massive change to help avoid spoilers

By Laura Holland

Americans are only discovering Peaky Blinders now and it’s blowing their minds

Peaky Blinders

Americans are only discovering Peaky Blinders now and it’s blowing their minds

By Paul Moore

Ledley King explains why he rejected Arsenal’s advances on Football Friday Live

Arsenal

Ledley King explains why he rejected Arsenal’s advances on Football Friday Live

By Patrick McCarry

Former boss to offer Wayne Rooney a staggering amount of money to move to China

China

Former boss to offer Wayne Rooney a staggering amount of money to move to China

By Kevin McGillicuddy

Sergio Aguero reveals that his World Cup celebrations wound Lionel Messi up

Argentina

Sergio Aguero reveals that his World Cup celebrations wound Lionel Messi up

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories