Football

07th Aug 2023

Fans think Lionel Messi’s free-kick was ‘rigged’ after FC Dallas own goal

Callum Boyle

Inter Miami free-kick

Fans believe Messi’s late goal was rigged

Fans are convinced that Inter Miami’s win against FC Dallas was rigged after Marco Farfan’s bizarre own goal from a Lionel Messi free-kick raised suspicions.

Inter Miami were 4-2 down at the time when Farfan directed a bullet header into the back of his own net from Messi’s set piece to make the game 4-3.

Messi would then go on to score a late free-kick to make it 4-4 before Inter Miami eventually went on to win the game on penalties but the aftermath left people thinking that Farfan’s own goal may have been on purpose.

One fan wrote: “Messi had to pay bro off cuz no way.”

Another tweeted: “Game fixed… common.”

“He just wanted an assist from Messi, can’t blame him,” said a third.

A fourth exclaimed: “That s*** looked intentional.”

Speaking after their Leagues Cup victory, Inter Miami boss Tata Martino praised the impact of his star man, saying: “We have the best player in the world. That can’t be ignored. When we have our moments, the team is lethal.

“This question always gets asked in the places where he is. Someone can bet on what Barcelona would’ve looked like without Messi, what the Argentina national team would look like without Messi or anywhere he’s been.

“Fortunately, we have him, and today he once again showed he’s a tremendously important player. The majority of times there’s a free kick in this area, and I think only with him do you get the feeling that it’s going to be a goal.

“A free kick usually is something where you think it won’t be a goal 90 percent of the time, but when he has it, it’s the opposite. You think it won’t be a goal 10 percent of the time, but the rest it will be.”

