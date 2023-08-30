Brave 20-year-old given £5,000 by Jack Grealish dies after cancer fight

Dylan Lamb was diagnosed with Precursor T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia

A young student who received £5,000 from Jack Grealish to go towards his leukaemia treatment has sadly died from his battle with cancer.

Dylan Lamb, 20, was diagnosed with Precursor T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia earlier this year and had been planning to travel to America for life-saving treatment and had set up a GoFundMe to generate the funds required.

Several donated to the cause, including Manchester City star Grealish, who donated £5,000 to the cause but sadly Lamb’s friends confirmed in a post on Saturday that the 20-year-old had lost his battle with cancer.

They said: “He went in his sleep with his family by his side, having said his goodbyes to all of his friends the day before and he was still full of laughs and jokes.

“I cannot put into words the love that us lads and Dylan’s family have felt through this difficult time. We cannot thank everyone enough for the continued support and love.

“I hope we have done you proud bro and I hope you know that we will always love you.”

A number of high profile figures paid tribute to the Staffordshire born youngster. Boxer Frazer Clarke was one of them while his aunt Karen posted: “Rest in peace my beautiful darling.”

Lamb was 19 and in his first year of university when he was first diagnosed with leukaemia.

After finding out that the cancer had returned, Lamb was told that he would need a stem cell transplant which would require him going into remission and requiring CAR-T treatment – something that is not available for his age group in the UK.

On the other hand, this form of treatment can be paid for in the US as part of a clinical trial. CAR-T treatment involves altering immune cells in a laboratory to attach to and kill cancer cells.

