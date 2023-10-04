Search icon

04th Oct 2023

David De Gea uploads cryptic social media post after Onana error

Callum Boyle

David De Gea Onana

‘He knows what he’s doing’

Manchester United fans believe that David De Gea’s latest social media activity is in relation to Andre Onana’s recent performances.

Onana replaced De Gea, who left United after 12 years at the club, in the summer however his time at Old Trafford hasn’t been smooth sailing.

Erik ten Hag’s side were beaten 3-2 at home to Galatasaray on Tuesday night, making it three defeats in a row and two losses from as many games in the Champions League.

The Cameroon international was at fault for the second half penalty Galatasaray were awarded as United fell to defeat once again.

Meanwhile De Gea, who is still without a club, posted a picture on Instagram, with many thinking that it was in relation to the events taking place in the north West of England.

David De Gea

“That smile he knows what he is doing,” said one fan.

A second posted: “This is how you glow when you are far away from toxicity.

“Man is trolling Man Utd,” a third wrote.

Another said: “He knows what he’s doing.”

Despite facing increasing pressure, Ten Hag maintained his backing in Onana and said he can be one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

He told TNT Sports: “We are happy with our goalkeeping group, definitely with Andre.

“He was in one semi-final of the Champions League, last year he was in the final of the Champions League, he has the capablilties to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

“He has shown that and he will do. We already have seen in games his great capabilites, also his personality after he made mistakes. He will bounce back and I am sure he will in the coming games as well.”

