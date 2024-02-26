Search icon

26th Feb 2024

Brendan Rodgers urged to apologise for ‘good girl’ comment

Callum Boyle

Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers has been accused of ‘casual sexism’

Brendan Rodgers has been told to apologise after he called a BBC reporter a “good girl” during his post-match interview.

Rodgers was speaking to the media after Celtic beat Motherwell 3-1 on Sunday.

The hosts took the lead through Blair Spittal however Adam Idah was on hand to equalise before scoring a 93rd minute winner. Luis Palma then sealed the deal in the 97th minute to keep Celtic within touching distance of league leaders Rangers.

After the game Rodgers was asked about the “narrative” of his side’s season before the former Leicester boss called reporter Jane Lewis a “good girl” after she tried to get him to expand on his cryptic answers.

The exchange played out, with Rodgers’ initial answer starting it all: “To get the win was important for us, psychologically, and for our football. It was another game to convince that when we play how we can play then the goals and creativity will be there.

“So I’m delighted for the players because like I’ve said, there’s a story been written about this group, so we will write our own story.”

Lewis probed to get more, but Rodgers sharply responded: “No, no. You know exactly what I mean. No.”

Lewis said: “Can you tell us anymore, you’re the one who brought that up so can you not give us some more on it?”

And then Rodgers ended the conversation, saying: “Okay, are we done? Good girl, well done, cheers.”

While the Daily Mail have reported that Lewis is unfazed by the comment, The Scottish Feminist Network and Campaigners from For Women Scotland, have both condemned the comments made by the Celtic manager.

The Scottish Feminist Network said: “Jane Lewis was just doing her job, trying to extract an explanation from Brendan Rodgers on his cryptic comment.

“That the go-to attitude was condescension is quite illuminating, but really very depressing in 2024. We thought dinosaurs were extinct.”

A spokeswoman for Campaigners from For Women Scotland added: “It’s depressing that casual sexism is still embedded in sport.

“Women’s achievements are underrated and dismissed, and their professional status undermined. Rodgers owes the reporter an apology.”

