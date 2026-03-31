Travellers praise ‘handy’ cabin bag trick to avoid extra fees this summer

'Great for reducing your luggage size'

Holidaymakers are praising this packing hack to help avoid extra baggage fees this summer.

Airlines charge hefty prices for putting your luggage into the overhead compartment, with a cabin bag size limited to around 55x40x20cm.

This includes the likes of budget airlines Ryanair and Easyjet, while the free under-the-seat bag is allocated to just 40x20x25cm.

If you want to fit a week's worth of outfits into your cabin bag or backpack - and not be charged any extras - then this handy trick could be ideal for your upcoming trip.

Travellers are using compression storage bags to fit more into their suitcase, with a pack of five currently priced at just £8.79 on Amazon.

They're permitted on most airlines in the UK, and allow you to vacuum pack your clothes without taking up too much space in your bag.

Just simply fold your belongings and place them into the bag, use a vacuum cleaner to suck the air out of the compression bag, and secure it using the airtight valve provided.

Your clothes will then become smaller and easier to place into a case.

However, holidaymakers should be prepared for airline staff to open the bags during security checks if necessary, and you'll need to ensure the weight of the compressed bags don't exceed restrictions.

More than 140,000 customers have tried and tested the compression bags, giving them an average rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon.

Many shoppers have praised the bags as being 'very practical and reliable' for your luggage when packing for a flight.

One customer said: "I used them to compress clothes and other bulky items inside my luggage, and they saved me so much space. If you're travelling or just need to maximise luggage space, these are definitely worth it."

Another wrote: "Quality and condition is amazing, appearance is better than expected, easy to use, very durable, allows me to save a lot of space and it was both packed well and delivered on time. Worth every penny."

Others said, 'very handy if you're only paying for carrying on luggage when flying' and 'great for reducing your luggage size to get more into your suitcase'.

While another warned: "Fantastic selection of bags. Ideal for cramming clothes into cabin luggage. Just be careful you don't go overweight."