Best-selling suitcase that’s ‘just right for the plane’ gets limited time discount

'A lot of space inside this case'

Shoppers are rushing to buy this suitcase that's 'just right for the plane' as it has a limited time discount.

The case has quickly become a bestseller on the Amazon website, with more than 200 purchased in the past month alone.

Usually priced at £48.99, the suitcase has been slashed by 22% to just £38.24 ahead of summer.

It's available in a number of colours, which have all been discounted including navy, rose gold, black, green, and cream.

The suitcase measures as 75x49x29cm which makes it suitable for the checked luggage size of major airlines including Ryanair, easyJet, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Jet2 and many more.

It's been described as lightweight, despite its hard shell exterior, and durable as it's designed to withstand multiple trips and remain in 'great condition time after time'.

Other features of the case include four swivel wheels to make it easier to transport throughout the airport and to your destination, and water-resistant hard shell to protect your belongings.

More than 2,400 shoppers have tried and tested the suitcase, giving it an average rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon.

One customer described it in their five star review as a 'suitcase just right for the plane!'.

"This suitcase is great! the wheels are detachable. Capacity as described and dimensions. Made of good material, a lot of space inside and also a bag for wheels. The filling is soft. Easy-to-use suitcase," they added.

Another said it's a 'deceptively roomy case', writing: "Absolutely brilliant piece of kit with masses of internal room.

"Ideal for a weekend stay, has an internal zipped separating layer to keep used/unused clothes separate.

Lightweight but stable, manoeuvres very well."

While a third wrote: "Great for Ryanair flights. It meets the luggage requirements. Managed to fit clothes in for a couple days and it looks fab. Glides well in the airport and no issues with the zip even 6 months later and several uses."

And another said: "Pretty suitcase, hard shelled/protective and lightweight compared to other size suitcases from other brands."