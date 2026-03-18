Here’s all the TV shows and films that are inspiring Brits to travel to Asia

You can see why!

These are the top 15 TV shows and films inspiring people to travel to Asia – with Race Across the World topping the list.

A study of 2,000 adults revealed hits such as Squid Game, The White Lotus and Crazy Rich Asians are all encouraging bookings to the Far East.

It emerged film and TV have motivated 20 per cent to travel to the region, thanks to showcasing beautiful scenery and destinations (45 per cent), historical landmarks (41 per cent) and highlighting cultural traditions (41 per cent).

It’s not just television either – Formula 1 (10 per cent), theme parks (15 per cent) and international sporting tournaments such as the Olympics (13 per cent) are also making people want to visit the continent.

Meanwhile, 29 per cent of Gen Zs have been influenced to visit thanks to social media creators – significantly more than any other generation.

The research was conducted by online travel agency, Trip.com.

Fred Fishlock, the UK country head for the business, said: “Film, music and modern digital influence are bringing distant Asian destinations into Brits’ homes and inspiring them to travel out there and see them.

“It’s great to see vibrant cities and cultural hotspots now firmly on people’s radars as a result of the stories, shows, and trends they connect with daily.”

The study also found 41 per cent would likely travel to Asia in the next five years.

Of those, Japan (35 per cent) is the country most would consider travelling to, followed by Thailand (24 per cent), Maldives (20 per cent), Singapore (19 per cent) and China (15 per cent).

And 35 per cent said they want to visit the continent more than they did five years ago, citing technological advancements such as high-speed internet global activity as reasons for this (43 per cent).

While the improvements of online booking platforms (37 per cent), digital maps and navigation tools (37 per cent), mobile payment systems (35 per cent) have contributed to the interest.

AI-powered translation apps were also named by 35 per cent as a factor for an increase in appeal, with 23 per cent of all respondents admitting language barriers had put them off visiting in the past.

Overall, 59 per cent have never visited Asia – as 39 per cent claimed the cost of flights was a reason why they haven’t ticket it off their holiday bucket list.

Whereas 36 per cent are put off by the long distance and flight times, and 22 per cent because of health concerns, as per OnePoll.com data.

Cultural differences also play a big role in hesitancy, with food and dining customs (19 per cent), and social norms and behaviours (22 per cent) among the things people would find hardest to navigate.

Visa requirements have deterred 18 per cent from visiting Asia too - although such concerns no longer apply to China as UK nationals can now travel visa-free to the country for up to 30 days.

Talking about the rule change, Fred Fishlock, added: “Visa-free travel has consistently proven to be one of the strongest catalysts for demand – particularly for long-haul routes and first-time travellers.

“We saw this clearly after China’s visa-free policy announcement in 2023, with research showing an increase in interest and flight bookings to the region over the next year for many countries in Europe.

“This, combined with the growing influence of popular culture and digital tools, shows a strong foundation for continued growth in travel to Asia in the coming years.”

Top 15 films and TV shows that inspire Brits to travel to Asia