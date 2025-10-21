Where to buy Virginia Giuffre’s memoir Nobody’s Girl which is released today

Nobody’s Girl is available now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s tell-all memoir Nobody’s Girl has officially been released today – and this is where to buy it.

The book has been making headlines for weeks but now people can read her story, in her own words.

The memoir is co-written with the journalist Amy Wallace and is available to purchase in hardback, Kindle or audiobook editions.

The hardback version is priced at £12.50, while the Kindle edition is £12.99 on Amazon here, where it’s already become a bestseller.

If you’d prefer to listen to the audiobook version then you can for 99p when signing up to an Audible membership on Amazon.

The book, written by Giuffre before her tragic death by suicide in April 2025, is described as an “unsparing and definitive account” of her experience at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

She left behind the memoir written in the years preceding her death and “stated unequivocally that she wanted it published”.

The book description reads: “This is the powerful story of an ordinary girl who would grow up to confront adversity and trauma of the darkest form, yet found the strength to move forwards, reclaim her voice and shine a light on evil – advocating for others and fighting for a safer, fairer world.”

In 2011, Virginia Roberts Giuffre hit the headlines as Epstein and Maxwell’s most outspoken victim: the woman whose decision to speak out helped send both serial abusers to prison and whose photograph with Prince Andrew catalysed his fall from grace.

In the book, Virginia writes that she suffered nightmares and flashbacks of “greedy, heaving men”, and claims that Andrew “gagged” her to prevent ruining the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The disgraced Prince has since given up his royal titles and is now under investigation by the Met Police after being engulfed by the scandal.

