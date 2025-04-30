Search icon

News

30th Apr 2025

Virginia Giuffre’s family release heartbreaking final letter written before death

Dan Seddon

She passed away last week, aged 41

A final handwritten letter by Virginia Giuffre has been released by her family.

The 41-year-old, who accused Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, died by suicide last week.

Shared by the deceased’s sister-in-law Amanda Roberts, the message read: “Mothers, Fathers, Sisters, and Brothers need to show the battle lines are drawn, and stand together to fight for the future of victims. Is protesting the answer? I don’t know. But we’ve got to start somewhere.”

While announcing the existence of a suicide note to the world, Roberts mentioned: “I think it’s important that the survivors know that she’s with you and her voice will not be silenced. 

“I know that it’s so important, and her wish is that we continue to fight. I hope you’re dancing my beautiful sister. We miss you with all our heart and soul. Rest now angel, we will carry your legacy!”

Police discovered Giuffre’s body at her home in the Perth suburb of Neergabby in Western Australia on Friday, April 25.

“Police and St. John Western Australia attended and provided emergency first aid,” a police spokesperson said. “Sadly, the 41-year-old woman was declared deceased at the scene. The death is being investigated by Major Crime detectives; early indication is the death is not suspicious.”

Credit: US Department of Justice

A spa attendant during her teenage years at Donald Trump’s Palm Beach club, Giuffre alleged that she was approached by Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell and subsequently hired to be his masseuse.

She claimed that the pair trafficked her to the Duke of York, which Andrew has denied.

In 2015, Giuffre launched the non-profit organisation Victims Refuse Silence in the US, before changing its name to Speak Out, Act, Reclaim (SOAR) six years later.

She is survived by her two sons, a daughter, and husband Robert Giuffre, whom she was set to divorce prior to her death.

Topics:

prince andrew,suicide,Virginia Giuffre

RELATED ARTICLES

Police issue update on Virginia Giuffre after she’s given ‘four days to live’

prince andrew

Police issue update on Virginia Giuffre after she’s given ‘four days to live’

By Zoe Hodges

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre says she has ‘four days to live’ after car crash

prince andrew

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre says she has ‘four days to live’ after car crash

By Zoe Hodges

Chilling message Prince Andrew sent to Epstein revealed in court

Jeffrey Epstein

Chilling message Prince Andrew sent to Epstein revealed in court

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

Banking

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

By Dan Seddon

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

Celebrity Big Brother

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

By Dan Seddon

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

Money

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

By Dan Seddon

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

Documentary

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

By Dan Seddon

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

ID

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

By Ava Keady

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

By Dan Seddon

The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

By Jacob Entwistle

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s very best movies

Disney+

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

Banking

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

By Dan Seddon

Florence Pugh explains why she fought to jump off world’s 2nd tallest building for new movie

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh explains why she fought to jump off world’s 2nd tallest building for new movie

By Stephen Porzio

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

Celebrity Big Brother

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

By Dan Seddon

A great modern spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A great modern spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

Money

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

By Dan Seddon

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 44

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 44

By Stephen Porzio

This is how to get Jin tickets for his 2025 solo tour dates

Affiliate

This is how to get Jin tickets for his 2025 solo tour dates

By Jonny Yates

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

Documentary

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

By Dan Seddon

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

ID

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

By Ava Keady

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories