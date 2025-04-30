Virginia Giuffre’s family release heartbreaking final letter written before death

She passed away last week, aged 41

A final handwritten letter by Virginia Giuffre has been released by her family.

The 41-year-old, who accused Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, died by suicide last week.

Shared by the deceased’s sister-in-law Amanda Roberts, the message read: “Mothers, Fathers, Sisters, and Brothers need to show the battle lines are drawn, and stand together to fight for the future of victims. Is protesting the answer? I don’t know. But we’ve got to start somewhere.”

While announcing the existence of a suicide note to the world, Roberts mentioned: “I think it’s important that the survivors know that she’s with you and her voice will not be silenced.

“I know that it’s so important, and her wish is that we continue to fight. I hope you’re dancing my beautiful sister. We miss you with all our heart and soul. Rest now angel, we will carry your legacy!”

Police discovered Giuffre’s body at her home in the Perth suburb of Neergabby in Western Australia on Friday, April 25.

“Police and St. John Western Australia attended and provided emergency first aid,” a police spokesperson said. “Sadly, the 41-year-old woman was declared deceased at the scene. The death is being investigated by Major Crime detectives; early indication is the death is not suspicious.”

Credit: US Department of Justice

A spa attendant during her teenage years at Donald Trump’s Palm Beach club, Giuffre alleged that she was approached by Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell and subsequently hired to be his masseuse.

She claimed that the pair trafficked her to the Duke of York, which Andrew has denied.

In 2015, Giuffre launched the non-profit organisation Victims Refuse Silence in the US, before changing its name to Speak Out, Act, Reclaim (SOAR) six years later.

She is survived by her two sons, a daughter, and husband Robert Giuffre, whom she was set to divorce prior to her death.