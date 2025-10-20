Search icon

News

20th Oct 2025

Buckingham Palace makes huge change after Prince Andrew gives up royal titles

Ava Keady

The official Royal Family website has been updated to reflect Prince Andrew dropping his titles.

Buckingham Palace has made a huge change following Prince Andrew giving up his royal titles.

In an update to the official Royal Family website, the Duke of York honour has now been scrubbed from the site and he is now just referred to as Prince Andrew on the site.

It was announced on Friday that Prince Andrew had renounced his titles, including the Duke of York, after a discussion with the King.

The decision came in the midst of a long-running fallout of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and the publication of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me,” read the statement.

The titles and honours that Prince Andrew has given up include his wedding day titles, such as The Duke of York, the Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh; his Knighthood as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO); his Garter role as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

Additionally, he will also be unable to wear the Garter robes he was seen in at Charles’s coronation.

While he is relinquishing his dukedom, technically, he still retains it and it can only be removed by an Act of Parliament, something Westminster leaders of the Scottish National Party and Plaid Cymru are calling for.

Following his his infamous Newsnight interview in 2019, during which he said he ‘did not regret’ his friendship with Epstein, he stepped down from public life and stopped using his HRH style.

He was also stripped of his military patronages by Queen Elizabeth II.

Topics:

Royal Family

