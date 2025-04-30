Search icon

News

30th Apr 2025

Zelenskyy warns that Russia is ‘preparing something’ this summer

Dan Seddon

“This is how its new attacks usually start.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims Russia is “preparing something” in Belarus.

At a summit held in Poland on Tuesday (April 29), he chose not to go into specifics, but did share: “This summer Russia is preparing something there, under cover of military exercises. This is how its new attacks usually start.”

This warning arrives after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine, commencing in conjunction with his country’s Second World War ‘Victory Day’ celebrations on Thursday, May 8.

A commander named Oleksandr Syrskyi says enemy forces have “significantly” upped their military activity, though.

“Despite loud statements about readiness to cease fire for the May holidays, the occupiers have significantly increased the intensity of combat actions, focusing their main efforts on the Pokrovsk direction,” he revealed.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the media at the UK Ambassador’s Residence on March 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Stephanie Lecocq – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

If that wasn’t serious enough, Russia has since threatened Nato countries with nuclear strikes.

Current deputy of security council Dmitry Medvedev, who was also the Russian president between 2008 and 2012, shared in a statement: “The non-aligned status gave them (Finland and Sweden) certain international perks, given their geopolitical position and many other factors.

“And now they are part of a bloc hostile to us which means they automatically became a target for our armed forces, including potential retaliatory strikes and even the nuclear component or preventive measures within the framework of a military doctrine.”

Meanwhile, a video was released this week that may reignite World War III fears.

It featured Russia’s nuclear-powered Krasnoyarsk submarine dispatching a 700-mile Kalibr missile in a test strike. One of them hit an underwater target in the Pacific Ocean, while a second was launched towards the Kamchatka coast.

Topics:

Russia,Ukraine,Vladimir Putin,Volodymyr Zelenskyy

RELATED ARTICLES

Putin reignites WW3 fears as he tests new nuclear missile from submarine

Russia

Putin reignites WW3 fears as he tests new nuclear missile from submarine

By Dan Seddon

Vladimir Putin announces three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8 May

Russia

Vladimir Putin announces three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8 May

By Dan Seddon

Donald Trump says he is ‘not happy’ with deadly Russian strikes on Kyiv

Putin

Donald Trump says he is ‘not happy’ with deadly Russian strikes on Kyiv

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

Banking

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

By Dan Seddon

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

Celebrity Big Brother

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

By Dan Seddon

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

Money

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

By Dan Seddon

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

Documentary

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

By Dan Seddon

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

ID

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

By Ava Keady

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

By Dan Seddon

The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

By Jacob Entwistle

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s very best movies

Disney+

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

Banking

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

By Dan Seddon

Florence Pugh explains why she fought to jump off world’s 2nd tallest building for new movie

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh explains why she fought to jump off world’s 2nd tallest building for new movie

By Stephen Porzio

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

Celebrity Big Brother

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

By Dan Seddon

A great modern spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A great modern spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

Money

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

By Dan Seddon

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 44

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 44

By Stephen Porzio

This is how to get Jin tickets for his 2025 solo tour dates

Affiliate

This is how to get Jin tickets for his 2025 solo tour dates

By Jonny Yates

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

Documentary

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

By Dan Seddon

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

ID

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

By Ava Keady

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories