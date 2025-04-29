Russia threatens Nato countries with nuclear strikes

A senior security official made the claim.

Russia has threatened Nato countries with nuclear strikes.

Dmitry Medvedev, former prime minister of the country and current deputy of its security council, said Nato’s newest members (including Sweden and Finland) could be struck with revenge strikes.

The senior security official said nuclear weapons would be used in the event of a conflict.

Medvedev said: “The non-aligned status gave them (Finland and Sweden) certain international perks, given their geopolitical position and many other factors.

“And now they are part of a bloc hostile to us which means they automatically became a target for our armed forces, including potential retaliatory strikes and even the nuclear component or preventive measures within the framework of a military doctrine.”

The official is one of Russia’s most outspoken anti-Western hawks.

He has repeatedly warned the west of response attacks with nuclear weapons if they are to back strikes in Ukraine.

These comments come following Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a three-day ceasefire between May 8 and 10, when Russia celebrates the end of the second World War.

On Tuesday the Kremlin said that Kyiv had not responded to the ceasefire offer, saying it was unclear whether they would join the truce.

Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “It was President Putin who repeatedly said that Russia is ready, without any preconditions, to start the negotiations process.

“We have not heard a response from the Kyiv regime so far.”