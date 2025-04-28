Search icon

News

28th Apr 2025

Vladimir Putin announces three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8 May

Dan Seddon

It’s a nod to Russia’s victory in World War II eight decades ago

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has declared a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine next month.

Based on “humanitarian considerations”, this temporary break in Russia’s invasion of its geographical neighbours will commence on the morning of Thursday, May 8 and run until Sunday, May 11.

“Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example,” began a translated announcement from the Kremlin.

“In the event of violations of the ceasefire by the Ukrainian side, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will give an adequate and effective response. The Russian side once again declares its readiness for peace talks without preconditions, aimed at eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, and constructive interaction with international partners.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Grand Kremlin Palace, April 17, 2025 in Moscow, Russia. (Getty Images)

In response, Ukrainian MP and advisor to president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Oleksandr Merezhko, has claimed Moscow’s decision illustrates Putin’s fear that their Victory Day celebrations could be blighted.

“There are two reasons for Putin doing this: Propaganda, because for Russia the [80th] anniversary [of WW2 Victory Day] is a huge propagandistic celebration,” he said, via The Independent.

“Second reason, I suspect that he might be trying in this way to prevent any military actions on the part of Ukraine on the eve or during the Victory Day, because he doesn’t want this holiday to be spoiled, to show that there is nothing to celebrate.”

Merezhko went on to add that this truce is “not technically or legally speaking a ceasefire because ceasefire presupposes bilateral agreement from both sides.”

As for whether he believes Putin will stick to his word, the MP argued: “He is declaring something and immediately doing the opposite. Again there will be no ceasefire, there will be a continuation of bombing, on the frontline there will be continuation of fighting, I have absolutely no doubt about that.”

Topics:

Russia,Ukraine,Ukraine Russia,Vladimir Putin

RELATED ARTICLES

Donald Trump says he is ‘not happy’ with deadly Russian strikes on Kyiv

Putin

Donald Trump says he is ‘not happy’ with deadly Russian strikes on Kyiv

By Nina McLaughlin

Germany issues chilling warning to residents as country admits it’s not ready for WW3

Germany

Germany issues chilling warning to residents as country admits it’s not ready for WW3

By Sean Crosbie

RAF jets scrambled twice in 48 hours to intercept Russian warplanes

NATO

RAF jets scrambled twice in 48 hours to intercept Russian warplanes

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

By Ava Keady

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

sensitive

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

By Ava Keady

Spain and Portugal blackout caused by ‘rare phenomenon’

Spain and Portugal blackout caused by ‘rare phenomenon’

By Ava Keady

An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

Arne Slot

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

By Dan Seddon

Kemi Badenoch demands Kneecap are prosecuted for ‘kill your local MP’ comments

Kemi Badenoch demands Kneecap are prosecuted for ‘kill your local MP’ comments

By Ava Keady

David Tennant issues plea to JK Rowling to ‘let people be’

david tennant

David Tennant issues plea to JK Rowling to ‘let people be’

By Dan Seddon

Jin ticket prices confirmed for his 2025 world tour dates including London and Amsterdam

Affiliate

Jin ticket prices confirmed for his 2025 world tour dates including London and Amsterdam

By Jonny Yates

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free on TV tonight

Affiliate

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free on TV tonight

By Stephen Hurrell

This is Beyoncé’s setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Affiliate

This is Beyoncé’s setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour

By Jonny Yates

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

By Ava Keady

You can still get Beyoncé tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Affiliate

You can still get Beyoncé tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Mark Carney issues stern warning to Trump after winning Canadian election

Canada

Mark Carney issues stern warning to Trump after winning Canadian election

By Charlie Herbert

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

sensitive

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

By Ava Keady

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Spain and Portugal blackout caused by ‘rare phenomenon’

Spain and Portugal blackout caused by ‘rare phenomenon’

By Ava Keady

An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

Arne Slot

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories