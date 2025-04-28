Vladimir Putin announces three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8 May

It’s a nod to Russia’s victory in World War II eight decades ago

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has declared a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine next month.

Based on “humanitarian considerations”, this temporary break in Russia’s invasion of its geographical neighbours will commence on the morning of Thursday, May 8 and run until Sunday, May 11.

“Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example,” began a translated announcement from the Kremlin.

“In the event of violations of the ceasefire by the Ukrainian side, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will give an adequate and effective response. The Russian side once again declares its readiness for peace talks without preconditions, aimed at eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, and constructive interaction with international partners.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Grand Kremlin Palace, April 17, 2025 in Moscow, Russia. (Getty Images)

In response, Ukrainian MP and advisor to president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Oleksandr Merezhko, has claimed Moscow’s decision illustrates Putin’s fear that their Victory Day celebrations could be blighted.

“There are two reasons for Putin doing this: Propaganda, because for Russia the [80th] anniversary [of WW2 Victory Day] is a huge propagandistic celebration,” he said, via The Independent.

“Second reason, I suspect that he might be trying in this way to prevent any military actions on the part of Ukraine on the eve or during the Victory Day, because he doesn’t want this holiday to be spoiled, to show that there is nothing to celebrate.”

Merezhko went on to add that this truce is “not technically or legally speaking a ceasefire because ceasefire presupposes bilateral agreement from both sides.”

As for whether he believes Putin will stick to his word, the MP argued: “He is declaring something and immediately doing the opposite. Again there will be no ceasefire, there will be a continuation of bombing, on the frontline there will be continuation of fighting, I have absolutely no doubt about that.”