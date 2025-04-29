Search icon

29th Apr 2025

Putin reignites WW3 fears as he tests new nuclear missile from submarine

Dan Seddon

It’s capable of travelling 700 miles underwater

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been flexing his nuclear-powered muscles in the wake of those World War III threats.

A new video shows the country’s Krasnoyarsk submarine dispatching a 700-mile Kalibr missile in a test strike. One of them hit an underwater target in the Pacific Ocean, while a second was launched towards the Kamchatka coast.

This unfolded as Putin’s mouthpiece and broadcaster Vladimir Solovyov recently alluded to a potentially “sad” end for the UK, France, Germany, and the Baltic states on his late-night TV show, following Keir Starmer’s ‘coalition of the willing’ that congregated 26 of Europe’s leaders in to discuss “reassurance force” options should Russia resume its attacks on Ukraine despite agreeing to a ceasefire.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has a nuclear-powered submarine in his artillery (Getty)

“You don’t understand the main thing. We see right through your coalition of peacemakers, who are not peacemakers but basically interventionists, will be destroyed,” he began.

“You have to realise that not only the frontline units you’re planning to deploy on the territory of Ukraine will be destroyed, but since we can’t perceive it in any other way other than the direct participation of your countries, you will feel the consequences, the likes of which you have never seen. All of your howling will not help you.”

This of course isn’t the first time a Third World War has been bandied about by Ukraine’s invaders.

In November 2024, Putin threatened a direct missile strike on UK shores, explaining: “In response to the use of American and British long-range weapons on November 21 of this year, the Russian armed forces launched a combined strike on one of the facilities of the Ukrainian defence industry. One of the newest Russian medium-range missile systems was tested in combat conditions, in this case, with a ballistic missile in a non-nuclear hypersonic warhead.

“We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities.”

Russia,Ukraine,Vladimir Putin,world war 3

