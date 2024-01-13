Woman who slept with 300 people in a year explains reason why she’s still single

“I felt empowered.”

A woman who slept with 300 people in just 12 months has explained why she’s still single

Annie Knight, a content creator from Australia’s Gold Coast, initially revealed her bodycount to The Kyle and Jackie O Show last year.

“I felt empowered afterward,” she said of her year of sex.

“Sex makes me feel good. It’s meant to make you feel good. It’s just fun and exciting.”

Knight said the messier the sex, “the better.”

Like most modern daters, Knight used popular dating apps to find sexual partners, but also used her OnlyFans page. She is in the top 0.4 per cent of creators on the platform and makes $1,000 a day.

“I’m very consistent,” she said of her page.

“I send a video out every day and I always post photos every day.”

As well as dating, Knight has eight “regulars” she meets up with on a weekly basis.

Knight sleeps with both and women, and, as you’d expect, she says both bring different things to the er, bedroom.

“I think women know a way around a woman’s body a lot better for obvious reasons, but there’s something about sleeping with a man that’s intense and passionate,” she said, adding that both have their “pros and cons”.

Knight said she couldn’t choose one over the other.

“It’s hard to find a guy who ticks all my boxes.”

Despite all of her exploits, Knight has found it difficult to find a partner.

She opened up about her struggles when a fan asked about her relationship status.

“Last year was meant to be my year of dating,” she said on Instagram. “I went on six dates and they were all immediate nos for me and I got tired of it. So, I took a break in May.

“I have only just started dating again but the reason I’m single is, it’s find to hard a guy who ticks all my boxes.

“Which is honestly crazy because the boxes are very basic.”

However, one of the trickiest boxes for Annie to tick is one regarding her content.

She told the Daily Mail that any potential partners have to be up for filming adult content with her for her OnlyFans.

“They have to want to film content with me,” she said.

“If they don’t, then I can’t have a relationship with them – it’s my job!

“Even if they wear a headscarf of whatever and don’t show their face, I don’t care.

“If they don’t want to show their face that’s not a problem.”

Knight previously lost her job because of her online activity

Having an account on the adult subscription service once cost Knight her job, when bosses got wind of her wild side hustle.

“I was on day five and I actually went home sick that day and I received an email saying termination of contract,” she recalled while on SBS Insight.

“I was shocked. I didn’t know what was going on.

“And I read the email and quickly saw screenshots of my OnlyFans on the email.”

The company reportedly accused Knight of not declaring her “side business”, not asking its permission to have an OnlyFans profile, and having online pornographic images of herself.

Knight now makes over $1m a year, so she isn’t overly bothered.

