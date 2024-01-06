Wife of actor Christian Oliver issues statement after he’s killed in plane crash with daughters

Christian Oliver and his two daughters were killed in a tragic plane accident

The wife of Christian Oliver has issued a heartbreaking statement after the actor and his two daughters were killed in a plane crash.

The incident occurred on January 4th, his family confirmed.

Christian Oliver and his two daughters, 12-year-old Madita and 10-year-old Annik, were returning from a trip to the Caribbean when their plane experienced engine trouble.

According to reports, the single-engine plane fell into the ocean. None of the passengers onboard the aircraft survived.

The pilot, Robert Sachs, was also pronounced dead following the accident.

Jessica Klepser has shared a statement following the unimaginable loss, reading: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members.

“Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive.”

The post continued: “Madita, a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performances.

“Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art.

“The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities. Their devoted mother, Jessica Klepser in LA, survives the girls. They also leave behind their grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Germany.”

The statement also honoured Christian, whose “loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him”.

“He is survived by Jessica, his parents, and sister in Germany.”

The family has asked the public to respect their privacy during this devastating time.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to support their loved ones following the horrific loss.

