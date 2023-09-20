Search icon

20th Sep 2023

Why Thomas Tuchel isn’t in the dugout for Bayern vs Man United

Callum Boyle

Bayern Munich begin their Champions League campaign against Man United

Bayern Munich begin their Champions League campaign with a repeat of the 1999 Champions League final as they host Manchester United tonight.

The Bundesliga champions come into the game off the back of a 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen last week as Harry Kane and Leon Goretzka’s goals were cancelled out.

United meanwhile have had a difficult start to the Premier League and have taken just six points from a maximum 15 following defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag will be looking to lift some of the pressure off his shoulders after a difficult few weeks but he will not be joined by Thomas Tuchel, who will not be in the Bayern dugout for the game at the Allianz Arena.

Tuchel is currently serving a one-match suspension after he was sent off in the German side’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City – which they went on to lose 4-1 on aggregate.

The former Chelsea boss was given his marching orders after he was left fuming over a foul by City defender Aymeric Laporte on Kingsley Coman.

Despite being held back by one of his assistants, referee Clement Turpin dismissed before the 50-year-old eventually returned to the stands.

He will return to the touchline for Bayern’s second Champions League game.

