Viewers all notice same thing about Donald Trump in first briefing since death rumours

He addressed the nation last night.

Just last night, Donald Trump gave his first press conference since rumours of his death began circulating online.

The press conference, which was due to take place at 7pm UK time, however only actually began around 45 minutes later, focussed initially on the move of the Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama.

However when taking questions from the press, Trump was asked by a journalist if he had seen the rumours of his death, and he was even asked ‘how did you find out that you were dead?’

Responding to the truly bizarre question, Trump said: “No. Really, I didn’t see that. I have heard, it’s kinda crazy.

“Last week I did numerous news conferences and they were all successful, they all went very well. And then I didn’t do one for two days and they said ‘there must be something wrong with him’.

“Biden wouldn’t do ’em for months. You wouldn’t see him. And nobody ever said there was anything wrong with him and now we know he wasn’t in the greatest of shape.

“But no, I heard that, I get reports. But I didn’t hear that one.”

Reporter: How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?



Trump: It's FAKE NEWS, Biden wouldn’t do anything for months, but nobody would say a word🤣 pic.twitter.com/pDPIUXP90z — Khawaja Yaseen Usmani (@YaseenUSM_Offl) September 2, 2025

Trump continued to say that he was ‘very active’ over the weekend before slamming the rumours as ‘fake news’.

In speaking to the press, Trump certainly confirmed that he was not deceased, however many viewers did note that the president’s right hand was once again seemingly covered in makeup.

One person wrote: “Trump’s right hand is almost completely discoloured’.

Another wrote: “That’s a lot of make-up on one hand.”

A third said: “Trump’s right hand was noticeably covered in a thick layer of camouflage cream.”

Despite the speculation, the president seems adamant that he is in good health.

Taking to Truth Social just a few days ago, Trump himself wrote that he’s ‘never felt better’.