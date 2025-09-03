Search icon

News

03rd Sep 2025

Viewers all notice same thing about Donald Trump in first briefing since death rumours

Joseph Loftus

He addressed the nation last night.

Just last night, Donald Trump gave his first press conference since rumours of his death began circulating online.

The press conference, which was due to take place at 7pm UK time, however only actually began around 45 minutes later, focussed initially on the move of the Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama.

However when taking questions from the press, Trump was asked by a journalist if he had seen the rumours of his death, and he was even asked ‘how did you find out that you were dead?’

Responding to the truly bizarre question, Trump said: “No. Really, I didn’t see that. I have heard, it’s kinda crazy.

“Last week I did numerous news conferences and they were all successful, they all went very well. And then I didn’t do one for two days and they said ‘there must be something wrong with him’.

“Biden wouldn’t do ’em for months. You wouldn’t see him. And nobody ever said there was anything wrong with him and now we know he wasn’t in the greatest of shape.

“But no, I heard that, I get reports. But I didn’t hear that one.”

Trump continued to say that he was ‘very active’ over the weekend before slamming the rumours as ‘fake news’.

In speaking to the press, Trump certainly confirmed that he was not deceased, however many viewers did note that the president’s right hand was once again seemingly covered in makeup.

One person wrote: “Trump’s right hand is almost completely discoloured’.

Another wrote: “That’s a lot of make-up on one hand.”

A third said: “Trump’s right hand was noticeably covered in a thick layer of camouflage cream.”

Despite the speculation, the president seems adamant that he is in good health.

Taking to Truth Social just a few days ago, Trump himself wrote that he’s ‘never felt better’.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Donald Trump addresses rumours of his death during White House announcement

Donald Trump addresses rumours of his death during White House announcement

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump addresses the nation with announcement

Donald Trump addresses the nation with announcement

By Joseph Loftus

BYOB nightclub is opening in major UK city

Drink

BYOB nightclub is opening in major UK city

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Train passengers to be tracked by GPS to stop ticket fraud

Public transport

Train passengers to be tracked by GPS to stop ticket fraud

By Ava Keady

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

Donald Trump

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

By Harry Warner

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

By Nina McLaughlin

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

By Joseph Loftus

Migrants could be moved from hotels to warehouses and ‘industrial sites’

Britain

Migrants could be moved from hotels to warehouses and ‘industrial sites’

By Harry Warner

Gen Z are running out of petrol in their cars because they’re too scared to fill them up

Cars

Gen Z are running out of petrol in their cars because they’re too scared to fill them up

By Ava Keady

Train passengers to be tracked by GPS to stop ticket fraud

Public transport

Train passengers to be tracked by GPS to stop ticket fraud

By Ava Keady

Identical twins went on different meat and vegan diets to see how it would change their bodies

Diet

Identical twins went on different meat and vegan diets to see how it would change their bodies

By JOE

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

Donald Trump

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

By Harry Warner

The FootballJOE Quiz #40: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #40: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have broken up 

Love Island

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have broken up 

By Kat O'Connor

Ticketmaster gives important seating plan update for Ariana Grande’s O2 Arena shows

Affiliate

Ticketmaster gives important seating plan update for Ariana Grande’s O2 Arena shows

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

By Nina McLaughlin

Katherine Ryan reveals she’s suffering from ‘blue Avatar vulva’ during fourth pregnancy

Katherine Ryan

Katherine Ryan reveals she’s suffering from ‘blue Avatar vulva’ during fourth pregnancy

By JOE

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

By Joseph Loftus

Migrants could be moved from hotels to warehouses and ‘industrial sites’

Britain

Migrants could be moved from hotels to warehouses and ‘industrial sites’

By Harry Warner

Gen Z are running out of petrol in their cars because they’re too scared to fill them up

Cars

Gen Z are running out of petrol in their cars because they’re too scared to fill them up

By Ava Keady

England player called up to squad for first time in six years

England

England player called up to squad for first time in six years

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories