Search icon

News

13th Aug 2025

US and Russia set to ‘propose West Bank-style occupation of Ukraine’

Joseph Loftus

“It’ll be like how Israel occupies the West Bank.”

The US and Russia are reportedly going to suggest a ‘West Bank-style’ occupation of Ukraine.

The Times and The Independent report that this is set to be proposed as a way of ending the war.

Under these alleged plans, Russia would have both economic and military control of occupied parts of Ukraine with their own governing body.

This would mimic Israel’s control of Palestinian territory which was taken from Jordan during 1967.

A source with insight into the US National Security Council told The Times that the suggestion was put forward during discussions between Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, and his Russian counterparts.

Witkoff, who also works as the White House’s Middle East envoy, is said to back the suggestion.

Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected any ideas of giving up territory.

The proposal states that Ukraine’s borders would remain unchanged, similar to how the borders of the West Bank technically remain unchanged, even with Israel controlling the territory.

The source told the paper: “It’ll just be like Israel occupies the West Bank. With a governor, with an economic situation that goes into Russia, not Ukraine. But it’ll still be Ukraine, because … Ukraine will never give up its sovereignty. But the reality is it’ll be occupied territory and the model is Palestine.”

Donald Trump is set to meet with Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska.

Zelensky told the press last week: “Any issue which deals with the territorial integrity of Ukraine cannot be discussed just like that, without looking at our constitution and the will of our people.

“As to our principles, as to our territorial integrity, in the end, will be decided on the level of leaders. Without Ukraine (at the table), it’s impossible to achieve.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Man United u21 match abandoned following ‘serious head injury’

Man United u21 match abandoned following ‘serious head injury’

By Jacob Entwistle

Carabao Cup draw in full: Man Utd learn opponents in second round

Carabao Cup draw in full: Man Utd learn opponents in second round

By Jacob Entwistle

Favourite VPN of British MPs has been revealed following Online Safety Act

Affiliate

Favourite VPN of British MPs has been revealed following Online Safety Act

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

Ibiza Final Boss meets Bonnie Blue in one of the most awkward videos ever

Bonnie Blue

Ibiza Final Boss meets Bonnie Blue in one of the most awkward videos ever

By JOE

Three teenagers charged with murder of 49-year-old man as 12-year-old arrested

Crime

Three teenagers charged with murder of 49-year-old man as 12-year-old arrested

By Harry Warner

Second person dies after eating ‘toxic broccoli’ sandwich

Italy

Second person dies after eating ‘toxic broccoli’ sandwich

By Nina McLaughlin

Welsh Labour politician dies suddenly aged 47

News

Welsh Labour politician dies suddenly aged 47

By Harry Warner

Free bus passes should be given to all people under 22 in England, MPs say

Bus

Free bus passes should be given to all people under 22 in England, MPs say

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman apologises after her ‘severe diarrhoea’ forces whole flight to be cancelled

Aviation

Woman apologises after her ‘severe diarrhoea’ forces whole flight to be cancelled

By Nina McLaughlin

Cillian Murphy’s new Netflix movie gets stylish and tense first look

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy’s new Netflix movie gets stylish and tense first look

By Stephen Porzio

Margot Robbie had no idea her husband was actually in Harry Potter

Harry Potter

Margot Robbie had no idea her husband was actually in Harry Potter

By Nina McLaughlin

Brad Pitt reveals his Snatch performance was based on a Father Ted character

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt reveals his Snatch performance was based on a Father Ted character

By JOE

Liverpool fans harshly slam ‘irrelevant’ Newcastle over Alexander Isak saga

Alexander Isak

Liverpool fans harshly slam ‘irrelevant’ Newcastle over Alexander Isak saga

By JOE

Ibiza Final Boss meets Bonnie Blue in one of the most awkward videos ever

Bonnie Blue

Ibiza Final Boss meets Bonnie Blue in one of the most awkward videos ever

By JOE

Three teenagers charged with murder of 49-year-old man as 12-year-old arrested

Crime

Three teenagers charged with murder of 49-year-old man as 12-year-old arrested

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 59

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 59

By Stephen Porzio

Second person dies after eating ‘toxic broccoli’ sandwich

Italy

Second person dies after eating ‘toxic broccoli’ sandwich

By Nina McLaughlin

Welsh Labour politician dies suddenly aged 47

News

Welsh Labour politician dies suddenly aged 47

By Harry Warner

Marcus Rashford lays into Man United and critically explains downfall of club

man united

Marcus Rashford lays into Man United and critically explains downfall of club

By Harry Warner

Johnny Depp in talks to return as Captain Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, producer says

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp in talks to return as Captain Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, producer says

By JOE

A 21st-century crime movie classic is airing on TV tonight

crime drama

A 21st-century crime movie classic is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories