01st Aug 2025

Trump orders nuclear submarines to be moved after ‘highly provocative’ comments from Russia

Joseph Loftus

‘Thank you for your attention’, the President wrote.

Donald Trump says that he has ordered two nuclear submarines to be moved following a row with former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev.

Medvedev, who is now the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, told Trump on Thursday that he must remember Moscow has Soviet-era nuclear strike capabilities of last resort, reports Sky News.

Taking to Truth Social, the President of the United States wrote: “Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.

“Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

This news comes just days after Trump told Russia they have “10 days from today” to agree a ceasefire with Ukraine or face tariffs.

Medvedev told Trump that he was playing a ‘game of ultimatums’ before sending the warning regarding Soviet-era nuclear strike capabilities.

Medvedev was referring here to a secretive semi-automated Soviet command system that has been designed to launch Russian missiles even if their leadership is taken out.

At the time of writing, Moscow has not shown any signs of agreeing to Trump’s demands.

