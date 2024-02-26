Search icon

News

26th Feb 2024

Paddy McGuinness issues Freddie Flintoff health update after Top Gear ‘cancelled’

Nina McLaughlin

Paddy McGuinness has issued an update on Freddie Flintoff

The Top Gear co-stars hosted the show together, alongside Chris Harris, until 2022 when the show was thrown into uncertainty after Freddie was involved in a crash while filming.

Freddie suffered serious injuries and was air-lifted to hospital following the crash at the Dunsfold Park Aerodome.

The former cricketer suffered injuries to his face and ribs, and has been laying low since.

Following the events, Top Gear as a show has been ‘rested’ by the BBC, meaning there are no plans to bring it back to screens.

“Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time. We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do,” the BBC said in May 2023.

A source close to Freddie told The Times later that month: “Freddie has been seriously emotionally and physically affected by the crash. He is a daredevil, that’s what he does, and he doesn’t feel like he is able to continue to play that role on the show.”

However, the latest update on Freddie comes from his co-star Paddy.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the 50-year-old said: “He’s all right. I’ve not spoken to him for a while, but, you know, he is getting on with it. He’s a very resilient character, is Fred. So I’ve no doubt he’ll be right as rain.”

The ITV morning show hosts then inquired as to whether Paddy himself had witnessed any close calls during his time on Top Gear.

“Working with Chris Harris was the main one for me, that is a bit much,” he initially joked, before adding: “Lots of things, honestly.

“I sound like a politician now, but I can’t really get into the ins and outs, because there’s all stuff still going on with Top Gear. At some point, it will all get sorted out.”

Topics:

Freddie Flintoff,Top Gear

RELATED ARTICLES

BBC pulls Top Gear after Freddie Flintoff crash

Andrew Flintoff

BBC pulls Top Gear after Freddie Flintoff crash

By Charlie Herbert

Top Gear star Freddie Flintoff’s horror crash happened at ‘only 22mph’

BBC

Top Gear star Freddie Flintoff’s horror crash happened at ‘only 22mph’

By Steve Hopkins

Freddie Flintoff speaks publicly for first time since Top Gear crash

England and Wales Cricket Board

Freddie Flintoff speaks publicly for first time since Top Gear crash

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

History

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

By Nina McLaughlin

David Raya training XL bully to guard property

David Raya training XL bully to guard property

By Callum Boyle

Everton points deduction reduced following appeal

Everton

Everton points deduction reduced following appeal

By Charlie Herbert

Government confirms dates it will start monitoring bank accounts

benefits

Government confirms dates it will start monitoring bank accounts

By Nina McLaughlin

Ryanair boss issues stark warning to holidaymakers ahead of summer

Ryanair boss issues stark warning to holidaymakers ahead of summer

By Simon Kelly

Supernatural and Once Upon a Time actor dies aged 48

celebrity

Supernatural and Once Upon a Time actor dies aged 48

By Nina McLaughlin

Millie Bobby Brown says Henry Cavill set ‘strict’ boundaries in their friendship

Charlie Heaton

Millie Bobby Brown says Henry Cavill set ‘strict’ boundaries in their friendship

By JOE

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

History

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

By Nina McLaughlin

David Raya training XL bully to guard property

David Raya training XL bully to guard property

By Callum Boyle

How the Premier League table looks following Everton’s new points deduction

Everton

How the Premier League table looks following Everton’s new points deduction

By Charlie Herbert

Mum leaves savage note in daughter’s packed lunch for teacher who told her how to eat

Mum leaves savage note in daughter’s packed lunch for teacher who told her how to eat

By Nina McLaughlin

Everton points deduction reduced following appeal

Everton

Everton points deduction reduced following appeal

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Government confirms dates it will start monitoring bank accounts

benefits

Government confirms dates it will start monitoring bank accounts

By Nina McLaughlin

Eddie Nketiah builds his ultimate player

Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah builds his ultimate player

By Callum Boyle

Man United interested in signing Ross Barkley to replace midfield star

Football

Man United interested in signing Ross Barkley to replace midfield star

By Callum Boyle

Mary Poppins age rating increased over ‘discriminatory language’

Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins age rating increased over ‘discriminatory language’

By Charlie Herbert

Jurgen Klopp refused to shake Chris Kavanagh’s hand at full time

Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp refused to shake Chris Kavanagh’s hand at full time

By Callum Boyle

The gesture Jurgen Klopp made 15 mins before the end that helped Liverpool win the Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup

The gesture Jurgen Klopp made 15 mins before the end that helped Liverpool win the Carabao Cup

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories