Paddy McGuinness issues Freddie Flintoff health update after Top Gear ‘cancelled’

The Top Gear co-stars hosted the show together, alongside Chris Harris, until 2022 when the show was thrown into uncertainty after Freddie was involved in a crash while filming.

Freddie suffered serious injuries and was air-lifted to hospital following the crash at the Dunsfold Park Aerodome.

The former cricketer suffered injuries to his face and ribs, and has been laying low since.

Following the events, Top Gear as a show has been ‘rested’ by the BBC, meaning there are no plans to bring it back to screens.

“Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time. We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do,” the BBC said in May 2023.

A source close to Freddie told The Times later that month: “Freddie has been seriously emotionally and physically affected by the crash. He is a daredevil, that’s what he does, and he doesn’t feel like he is able to continue to play that role on the show.”

However, the latest update on Freddie comes from his co-star Paddy.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the 50-year-old said: “He’s all right. I’ve not spoken to him for a while, but, you know, he is getting on with it. He’s a very resilient character, is Fred. So I’ve no doubt he’ll be right as rain.”

The ITV morning show hosts then inquired as to whether Paddy himself had witnessed any close calls during his time on Top Gear.

“Working with Chris Harris was the main one for me, that is a bit much,” he initially joked, before adding: “Lots of things, honestly.

“I sound like a politician now, but I can’t really get into the ins and outs, because there’s all stuff still going on with Top Gear. At some point, it will all get sorted out.”