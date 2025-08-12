Thousands evacuated and at least one dead as nightmare wildfires sweep Europe

‘We are being cooked alive’
Thousands of people have been evacuated as ‘nightmare’ wildfires continue to burn across southern Europe.
This news comes as a record-breaking heatwave has resulted in fires across a number of areas, though near Madrid in particular.
One man, who was caught in the fire in Tres Cantos, died in hospital after suffering 98% burns.
Other fires have struck across Castile and Leon, Castile-La Mancha, Andalusia, and Galicia.
Spain’s interior ministry declared a ‘pre-emergency’ meaning that national services are on standby to support firefighters.
Around 1,000 members of the armed forces are already helping. It’s expected that temperatures culd rise to 44 degrees in some parts of the nation.
Similar fires are also breaking out in Portugal where there are 700 firefighters working to control a fire in Trancoso.
There’s also been wildfires raging in Greece and Turkey.