Thousands evacuated and at least one dead as nightmare wildfires sweep Europe

‘We are being cooked alive’

Thousands of people have been evacuated as ‘nightmare’ wildfires continue to burn across southern Europe.

This news comes as a record-breaking heatwave has resulted in fires across a number of areas, though near Madrid in particular.

One man, who was caught in the fire in Tres Cantos, died in hospital after suffering 98% burns.

Northern Spain is battling several severe forest fires. Over 1,400 people have had to be evacuated. The cause is an extreme heatwave and prolonged drought. pic.twitter.com/PFToGYD4T5 — DW News (@dwnews) August 12, 2025

The intense European heatwave continues today, with scorching temperatures reaching 45.5°C in Spain, 44.6°C in Portugal, and 42.9°C in France. The extreme heat has fueled destructive wildfires across France, Portugal, and Spain. pic.twitter.com/iw5rXgRAYO — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) August 12, 2025

Other fires have struck across Castile and Leon, Castile-La Mancha, Andalusia, and Galicia.

Spain’s interior ministry declared a ‘pre-emergency’ meaning that national services are on standby to support firefighters.

📍 Spain

📍 France

📍 Portugal



🔥 Southern Europe is dealing with large wildfires during one of the continent's most severe summers in recent years, fueled by extreme heat waves pic.twitter.com/ovMVYSZIjj — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) August 12, 2025

Around 1,000 members of the armed forces are already helping. It’s expected that temperatures culd rise to 44 degrees in some parts of the nation.

Similar fires are also breaking out in Portugal where there are 700 firefighters working to control a fire in Trancoso.

There’s also been wildfires raging in Greece and Turkey.