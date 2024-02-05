Tesla recalls more than 2m vehicles over warning light issue

Tesla is recalling almost all of the vehicles it has sold in the US due to an issue with warning lights on the cars’ panels.

On Friday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of some 2.2 million vehicles because some of the warning lights on the instrument panel were too small.

The agency said that the brake, park and antilock brake warning lights have a smaller font size than required by federal safety standards.

This can make important safety information hard to read, therefore increasing the risk of a crash or accident.

The NHTSA said it found the problem in a routine safety compliance audit on January 8, the Guardian reports. Tesla has identified three warranty claims potentially related to the problem, but has no reports of crashes or injuries.

The models affected by the recall are the 2012 through 2023 Model S, the 2016 through 2023 Model X, the 2017 through 2023 Model 3, the 2019 through 2024 Model Y and the 2024 Cybertruck.

Owners of these vehicles won’t have to bring them into a dealership though, as they will be able to download software patches from home to fix the issue.

Tesla has already started releasing the software update, and owners will be notified by letter starting on March 30.

The electric car company, of which Elon Musk is the CEO, is the world’s most valuable automaker and one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Related links:

Tesla driver locked out of car until he pays £20,000 for new battery

Tesla driver shares their first electric bill in 12 months and leaves people shocked by the fee

Tesla drivers stranded as charging stations stop working in freezing weather