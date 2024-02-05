Search icon

News

05th Feb 2024

Tesla recalls more than 2m vehicles over warning light issue

Charlie Herbert

Tesla recalls more than 2m vehicles over warning light issue

The issue will be fixed with a software update

Tesla is recalling almost all of the vehicles it has sold in the US due to an issue with warning lights on the cars’ panels.

On Friday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of some 2.2 million vehicles because some of the warning lights on the instrument panel were too small.

The agency said that the brake, park and antilock brake warning lights have a smaller font size than required by federal safety standards.

This can make important safety information hard to read, therefore increasing the risk of a crash or accident.

The NHTSA said it found the problem in a routine safety compliance audit on January 8, the Guardian reports. Tesla has identified three warranty claims potentially related to the problem, but has no reports of crashes or injuries.

The models affected by the recall are the 2012 through 2023 Model S, the 2016 through 2023 Model X, the 2017 through 2023 Model 3, the 2019 through 2024 Model Y and the 2024 Cybertruck.

Owners of these vehicles won’t have to bring them into a dealership though, as they will be able to download software patches from home to fix the issue.

Tesla has already started releasing the software update, and owners will be notified by letter starting on March 30.

The electric car company, of which Elon Musk is the CEO, is the world’s most valuable automaker and one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Related links:

Tesla driver locked out of car until he pays £20,000 for new battery

Tesla driver shares their first electric bill in 12 months and leaves people shocked by the fee

Tesla drivers stranded as charging stations stop working in freezing weather

Topics:

Cars,electric cars,Tesla

RELATED ARTICLES

Electric cars’ value goes down by half after three years on the road

electric cars

Electric cars’ value goes down by half after three years on the road

By Callum Boyle

Tesla driver shares their first electric bill in 12 months and leaves people shocked by the fee

Cars

Tesla driver shares their first electric bill in 12 months and leaves people shocked by the fee

By Charlie Herbert

Tesla drivers stranded as charging stations stop working in freezing weather

Cars

Tesla drivers stranded as charging stations stop working in freezing weather

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Lottery winner buys Porsche, blocks police speed camera with it, goes for a pint

Funny

Lottery winner buys Porsche, blocks police speed camera with it, goes for a pint

By Jordan Gold

Map shows UK covered in yellow as Met Office warns of ‘scary’ heatwave

Heatwave

Map shows UK covered in yellow as Met Office warns of ‘scary’ heatwave

By April Curtin

There’s been a huge fire at a hotel in central Prague, leaving two dead

Prague

There’s been a huge fire at a hotel in central Prague, leaving two dead

By Gillian Fitzpatrick

Husband of co-pilot in Nepal tragedy also died in plane crash

Nepal

Husband of co-pilot in Nepal tragedy also died in plane crash

By Steve Hopkins

First victims of bouncy castle accident that killed five children identified

Australia

First victims of bouncy castle accident that killed five children identified

By Charlie Herbert

Katie Hopkins stoops to a new low with tweet about a sick baby

Katie Hopkins

Katie Hopkins stoops to a new low with tweet about a sick baby

By Carl Kinsella

OnlyFans star ‘doesn’t understand’ why men don’t date ‘people like her’

OnlyFans star ‘doesn’t understand’ why men don’t date ‘people like her’

By JOE

Christian Horner being investigated by Red Bull for allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Christian Horner

Christian Horner being investigated by Red Bull for allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

By Callum Boyle

Boy, 8, dies after ‘swallowing ten magnets’ in dangerous TikTok trend

sensitive

Boy, 8, dies after ‘swallowing ten magnets’ in dangerous TikTok trend

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix viewers rave about ‘anxiety-inducing’ horror movie that’s rocketed to No. 1 spot

Netflix viewers rave about ‘anxiety-inducing’ horror movie that’s rocketed to No. 1 spot

By Stephen Porzio

Chelsea want ‘world class’ manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea

Chelsea want ‘world class’ manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino

By Callum Boyle

Over 400,000 people might be eligible for up to £2,000 if born between these dates

Money

Over 400,000 people might be eligible for up to £2,000 if born between these dates

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Joe Biden says it’s time to ban assault weapons in America

assault weapons

Joe Biden says it’s time to ban assault weapons in America

By Jack Peat

Euromillions rollover leaves biggest ever £191,000,000 jackpot still up for grabs

Euromillions

Euromillions rollover leaves biggest ever £191,000,000 jackpot still up for grabs

By Simon Bland

Try these seven isolation hacks if you’re alone this Christmas

Christmas

Try these seven isolation hacks if you’re alone this Christmas

By Adam Bloodworth

Kanye West chastised after wearing White Lives Matter T-shirt to Paris fashion week

black lives matter

Kanye West chastised after wearing White Lives Matter T-shirt to Paris fashion week

By Jack Peat

Lewis Hamilton attracts criticism for ‘gender-shaming’ his young nephew

Gender equality

Lewis Hamilton attracts criticism for ‘gender-shaming’ his young nephew

By JOE

The ‘Magic of the Cup’ is paying a man to eat pie on television for money

FA Cup

The ‘Magic of the Cup’ is paying a man to eat pie on television for money

By Nooruddean Choudry

Load more stories