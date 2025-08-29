Student who won Stormzy scholarship to Cambridge was found dead in university halls, inquest confirms

“Jordan was the very personification of kindness and generosity.”

A Cambridge student, who was awarded the Stormzy scholarship, was found dead in his university halls.

Jordan Keyton, who was 23, had joined Downing College Cambridge in October 2019 to study chemistry.

However on March 26 this year, Mr Keyton was found dead by a member of staff who had gone to check on his welfare as he hadn’t been seen for a number of days.

Now, an inquest into his death has found he died after overdosing on anti-depressants.

An obituary for Jordan said that during his time at Cambridge he became a Stormzy scholar, receiving financial compensation for his university education.

The scholarship, which was launched in 2018, has supported more than 40 black students.

Elizabeth Gray, the coroner for Cambridgeshire & Peterborough concluded that Mr Keyton died from an overdose but couldn’t conclude whether it was intentional or accidental.

Mr Keyton was due to graduate on July 4 this year.

A tribute page set up in his memory reads: “He was so near to completing one of his life goals, a Cambridge University Degree. Jordans time at Cambridge was more than just education. He made wonderful friendships, he became a Stormzy Scholar and became an award-winning DJ on the local Cambridge radio station, CAM FM.

“Jordan was the very personification of kindness and generosity. He was a blessing shared by his family, his many friends, his fellow students and work colleagues. He was a son, a brother, a nephew, a friend and a bonus brother.”

