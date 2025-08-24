Search icon

24th Aug 2025

Strictly Come Dancing star arrested on suspicion of rape

Joseph Loftus

This article contains content that some may find distressing to read.

A Strictly Come Dancing has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

The Metropolitan Police said: “On Friday August 22, officers arrested a man on suspicion of rape and non-consensual intimate image abuse.”

More information was given to The Sun on Sunday, with police saying: “This is a joint investigation with Hertfordshire Constabulary, and while the investigation is in its early stages, we urge anyone with any information to come forward to us.

“The arrest follows a third-party ­allegation of sexual and drug-related offences. Enquiries are ongoing.”

At the time of writing, it is unknown which star has been detained or even which series of the show they appeared on.

The Met say that the alleged rape victim is being offered support by specialist officers.

This news comes just weeks before Strictly’s 2025 series is set to begin.

A source said on this: “This is clearly a huge concern to everyone connected to Strictly Come Dancing and the BBC, which is why it’s being treated very seriously.

“The BBC and its external lawyers are in contact with the police over the rape allegation, as well as the drugs claims. Both matters are being investigated by separate detectives.

“It’s far from an ideal situation, particularly as it’s just a few weeks until the new series starts, but this is a serious criminal investigation.”

