Starmer announces plans to tackle mounting asylum claims amid hotel protests

New bodies are being set up.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a new approach to tackling the increasing asylum claims in the UK.

According to reports, asylum appeal cases take up to 53 weeks to be processed in the UK but now new independent bodies are being set up to speed up the process.

The new bodies will determine whether or not the Home Office’s decision to refuse asylum to a certain person should be upheld and whether they should face deportation.

This new process hopes to get people out of hotels, cut taxpayer costs, and speed up the lengthy process.

Metro report that the new bodies will have statutory powers to prioritise cases from those in asylum hotels and foreign national offenders.

There are currently a backlog of 106,000 cases waiting to be heard by the First-Tier Tribunal.

This includes at least 51,000 asylum appeals.

The news comes following a number of protests across the country against asylum hotels.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “We inherited an asylum system in complete chaos with a soaring backlog of asylum cases and a broken appeals system with thousands of people in the system for years on end.

“That is why we are taking practical steps to fix the foundations and restore control and order to the system.

“Since the election, we have reduced the backlog of people waiting for initial decisions by 24% and increased failed asylum returns by 30%.

“But we cannot carry on with these completely unacceptable delays in appeals as a result of the system we have inherited.”