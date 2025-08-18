Search icon

18th Aug 2025

Son of Norway’s crown princess charged with rape

Joseph Loftus

He could face up to 10 years in prison.

Marius Borg Høiby, the 28-year-old son of the Norwegian crown princess, has been charged with 32 offences including four counts of rape.

Høiby is expected to stand trial at the beginning of next year and could face ten years in prison if found guilty.

The charges, which have only just been made public, include the alleged rape of four different women, domestic abuse of a former partner, and illegally filming a number of women, including their genitals, without consent.

He has also been charged with harassment of police and traffic violations.

Høiby is the son of the crown princess, Mette-Marit. His step-father is the crown prince, Haakon, Norway’s future king.

Høiby is alleged to have raped four women between 2018 and November 2024.

Every incident is alleged to have taken place after consensual intercourse when the women were sleeping.

He is accused of filming the women during the alleged rapes.

Høiby does not have a royal title and is outside of royal succession.

sensitive

