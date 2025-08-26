Search icon

News

26th Aug 2025

‘Sex offender’ executes two police officers before taking own family hostage

Joseph Loftus

He is still on the run.

A suspected sex offender has reportedly executed two police officers and taken his own family hostage in the Australian bushland.

Dezi Freeman, who is 56, has gone on the run with his wife and two children after being suspected of shooting two police officers at a farm in Porepunkah, 300km north of Melbourne.

It’s been reported that 10 police officers were carrying out a warrant regarding historical sex abuse allegations when Freeman opened fire.

According to news reports, Freeman opened fire with a shotgun as they entered his home, killing two officers instantly and shooting a third in the leg.

One of the officers killed was reportedly just weeks away from retiring.

Freeman is reported to have taken firearms from the dead officers before taking his family hostage and fleeing the scene.

Dozens of officers are now searching the wilderness for him.

Victoria state police chief commissioner, Mike Bush, said: “The suspect for this horrific event is still at large. We know that the person is heavily armed. We know that they are dangerous.”

Bush added: “I do understand that he was pursued but he was able to get away with a car.

“Our priority is to arrest him to ensure that he’s held to account for the actions, but also very much to bring safety and security to this community.

“It’s believed the offender has since left the property and at this time his whereabouts are unknown. We urge the public in and around the township of Porepunkah to remain indoors until further notice. We also ask people not to travel into the area.”

Topics:

sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Palestinian journalist reports on Israeli attack that killed his own relatives

Israel

Palestinian journalist reports on Israeli attack that killed his own relatives

By Ava Keady

Charred human remains found by dog walker in UK forest

sensitive

Charred human remains found by dog walker in UK forest

By Joseph Loftus

Teenager dies after becoming unwell at major UK music festival

Belfast

Teenager dies after becoming unwell at major UK music festival

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement

By Kat O'Connor

Covid cases climb to highest level this year

Covid

Covid cases climb to highest level this year

By Ava Keady

Lily Phillips’ parents say they would ‘do anything’ for her to stop doing extreme OnlyFans stunts

lily phillips

Lily Phillips’ parents say they would ‘do anything’ for her to stop doing extreme OnlyFans stunts

By Nina McLaughlin

Children as young as four being sent home from school for ‘racist’ behaviour

Covid

Children as young as four being sent home from school for ‘racist’ behaviour

By JOE

Why have thousands of St George’s flags gone up across the UK?

England

Why have thousands of St George’s flags gone up across the UK?

By Sammi Minion

Ex-Love Island star Troy Frith has been jailed

Ex-Love Island star Troy Frith has been jailed

By Joseph Loftus

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement

By Kat O'Connor

Covid cases climb to highest level this year

Covid

Covid cases climb to highest level this year

By Ava Keady

Lily Phillips’ parents say they would ‘do anything’ for her to stop doing extreme OnlyFans stunts

lily phillips

Lily Phillips’ parents say they would ‘do anything’ for her to stop doing extreme OnlyFans stunts

By Nina McLaughlin

All you need to know about Olivia Dean presale tickets for her UK tour

Affiliate

All you need to know about Olivia Dean presale tickets for her UK tour

By Jonny Yates

Children as young as four being sent home from school for ‘racist’ behaviour

Covid

Children as young as four being sent home from school for ‘racist’ behaviour

By JOE

Why have thousands of St George’s flags gone up across the UK?

England

Why have thousands of St George’s flags gone up across the UK?

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Reform want to pay to the Taliban to take back illegal migrants

Migration

Reform want to pay to the Taliban to take back illegal migrants

By Charlie Herbert

Ex-Love Island star Troy Frith has been jailed

Ex-Love Island star Troy Frith has been jailed

By Joseph Loftus

CMAT announces more UK and Ireland dates on her ‘Euro-Country Tour’

Affiliate

CMAT announces more UK and Ireland dates on her ‘Euro-Country Tour’

By Jonny Yates

Snoop Dogg says he’s ‘scared’ to watch kids movies due to LGBTQ+ representation

LGBTQI

Snoop Dogg says he’s ‘scared’ to watch kids movies due to LGBTQ+ representation

By Her.ie

Donald Trump makes up title that he claims Europeans call him

Donald Trump

Donald Trump makes up title that he claims Europeans call him

By Charlie Herbert

QUIZ: It’s his job! Name these players Roy Keane is crunching throughout his career

Football

QUIZ: It’s his job! Name these players Roy Keane is crunching throughout his career

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories