‘Sex offender’ executes two police officers before taking own family hostage

He is still on the run.

A suspected sex offender has reportedly executed two police officers and taken his own family hostage in the Australian bushland.

Dezi Freeman, who is 56, has gone on the run with his wife and two children after being suspected of shooting two police officers at a farm in Porepunkah, 300km north of Melbourne.

It’s been reported that 10 police officers were carrying out a warrant regarding historical sex abuse allegations when Freeman opened fire.

According to news reports, Freeman opened fire with a shotgun as they entered his home, killing two officers instantly and shooting a third in the leg.

One of the officers killed was reportedly just weeks away from retiring.

Freeman is reported to have taken firearms from the dead officers before taking his family hostage and fleeing the scene.

Dozens of officers are now searching the wilderness for him.

Victoria state police chief commissioner, Mike Bush, said: “The suspect for this horrific event is still at large. We know that the person is heavily armed. We know that they are dangerous.”

Bush added: “I do understand that he was pursued but he was able to get away with a car.

“Our priority is to arrest him to ensure that he’s held to account for the actions, but also very much to bring safety and security to this community.

“It’s believed the offender has since left the property and at this time his whereabouts are unknown. We urge the public in and around the township of Porepunkah to remain indoors until further notice. We also ask people not to travel into the area.”