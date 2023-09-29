Search icon

29th Sep 2023

Saw X is being branded ‘worse than Terrifier 2’ with so much gore fans are being handed sick bags

Steve Hopkins

It has a 84 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes

The latest instalment of the Saw franchise is so gory that horror fans have been handed sick bags.

The movie, which hits UK cinemas Friday, is said to be worse than Terrifier 2 which made headlines around the world in March amid reports people were ‘throwing up’ in the cinema and ‘begging for it to end’.

Saw X is the tenth movie in what is one of the most successful horror franchises of all time and sees the return of John Kramer (Tobin Bell).

It is being dubbed “the most disturbing instalment of the SAW franchise yet” and explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game.

Set between the events of SAW I and II, “a sick and desperate” John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps, the movie synopsis reads.

According to Deadline, the film sheds light onto the “untold chapter of Jigsaw’s final games” and inspires the sort of ‘devious, deranged and ingenious traps’ that Jigsaw has made a career out of.

The trailer proves the movie is loaded with gore, but director Kevin Greutert has promised surprises.

The trailer shows one man strapped into a wheelchair and made to perform brain surgery on himself. Another shows a victim with tubes strapped to his eyes, with many theorising that they could be there for acid to be poured down.

The tease left fans impressed, with one writing: “This actually looks like a movie that is needed in the series and will actually add to the story.”

Adding to the horror, at some screenings, the evil Billy the Puppet will reportedly cycle around on a tiny tricycle in front of the screens.

On movie rating site, Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has a 84 per cent score.

Critics raved about the horror flick.

Collider video’s Perri Nemiroff said it was “a top-tier Saw film.”

“A well crafted John Kramer-focused story with a heavy emphasis on his mentor/protégé connection with Amanda that strikes the ideal balance between standing on its own two feet and enhancing franchise mythology.”

The Wrap’s William Bibbiani wrote: “Greutert’s film brings back the core elements that made these movies work. It’s an uncomplicated, effective horror thriller, even though it’s trapped itself in the past with nowhere else to go.”

Fans are so impressed, with one saying it was, “Better than Terrifier 2!”

Another said: “So Saw X, let’s talk about it. It could possibly be my favourite in the series. “It felt raw, emotional and one of the goriest.”

The sick bags handed out to fans at screenings read: “WARNING: Saw X is a film not to be taken lightly. Vomit or cry… the choice is yours.”

Saw X is in cinemas today.

Horror film from 2005 dubbed ‘most disturbing film of all time’

New horror film so scary people are ‘throwing up at the cinema’ and ‘begging for it to end’

Netflix viewers terrified by disturbing new horror that left people ‘awake all night’

Horror Movie,Horror Movies,Saw X

