Search icon

News

29th Aug 2025

Russia threatens to ‘march on Paris’ as WW3 fears continue across Europe

Joseph Loftus

“Terror and barbarism.”

Vladimir Putin’s propaganda team have issued a terrifying warning to France saying that they are reading to ‘march on Paris’.

Over the last few weeks and months, tensions between the two nations have ramped up and the latest threat comes after French President Emmanuel Macron called the Russian leader a ‘predator and an ogre at our doorstep’.

Replying to Macrons remarks, the Mirror report that Putin’s top propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov, raged about Macron, and about Russia’s concerns over a NATO expansion.

More specifically, Solovyov said: “Originally, back in December 2021, we stated that NATO moving closer to our borders was unacceptable.

“I remember the video where Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, after a hockey match, is talking to Pavel Zarubin (journalist) and says: ‘Look, we understand what they’re doing. They’re building NATO infrastructure at our borders.’ What if missiles are launched from Kharkiv?, asked the TV hack.

“And now they’re saying: ‘We’ll be at your borders, we’ll send NATO troops there. That’s why we’ll be on Champs-Elysées. And Macron will be polishing the boots of a Russian officer.”

Leaders of NATO countries have recently been discussing the possibilities of security for a postwar Ukraine.

France, the UK, and Estonia have suggested they are willing to send troops to Ukraine to keep the peace, although Russia have rejected this suggestion.

Just yesterday news emerged of a Russian attack on Kyiv which hit a British Council and EU delegation building leading Keir Starmer to say that Putin was ‘sabotaging hopes of peace’.

Macron described the attack as ‘terror and barbarism’ saying: “629 missiles and drones in one night on Ukraine: this is Russia’s desire for peace. Terror and barbarism.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Florence and the Machine announces UK and European tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Florence and the Machine announces UK and European tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Student who won Stormzy scholarship to Cambridge was found dead in university halls, inquest confirms

sensitive

Student who won Stormzy scholarship to Cambridge was found dead in university halls, inquest confirms

By Joseph Loftus

Princess Diana’s final words confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

Princess Diana

Princess Diana’s final words confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Champions League draw live: Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City given tough draws

Champions League draw live: Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City given tough draws

By Harry Warner

Mum wins £3.5k payout after police laugh at her sex toys during raid

police raid

Mum wins £3.5k payout after police laugh at her sex toys during raid

By JOE

Rylan Clark issues statement as he doubles down on immigration stance

Immigration

Rylan Clark issues statement as he doubles down on immigration stance

By JOE

Man, 59, arrested over racially abusive messages sent to England star Jess Carter

Football

Man, 59, arrested over racially abusive messages sent to England star Jess Carter

By Sammi Minion

UK summon Russian ambassador after strikes ‘severely damage’ British council buildings in Kyiv

Russia

UK summon Russian ambassador after strikes ‘severely damage’ British council buildings in Kyiv

By Harry Warner

Nazi-looted painting spotted in property listing before going missing again

Nazis

Nazi-looted painting spotted in property listing before going missing again

By Erin McLaughlin

Champions League draw live: Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City given tough draws

Champions League draw live: Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City given tough draws

By Harry Warner

People have only just found out Jack Black’s real name isn’t Jack Black

celebrity

People have only just found out Jack Black’s real name isn’t Jack Black

By Nina McLaughlin

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 466

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 466

By Charlie Herbert

Ruben Amorim to ‘hold showdown talks’ with Man United after Burnley game

Football

Ruben Amorim to ‘hold showdown talks’ with Man United after Burnley game

By Sammi Minion

OPINION: David Moyes should be Man United’s next manager – now is his time

Football

OPINION: David Moyes should be Man United’s next manager – now is his time

By Harry Warner

Mum wins £3.5k payout after police laugh at her sex toys during raid

police raid

Mum wins £3.5k payout after police laugh at her sex toys during raid

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

QUIZ: Name these 2010s Arsenal and Liverpool players ahead of their Premier League clash

Arsenal

QUIZ: Name these 2010s Arsenal and Liverpool players ahead of their Premier League clash

By Sammi Minion

Ariana Grande announces ‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’ dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Ariana Grande announces ‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’ dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Charlie Austin calls for Sean Dyche to ‘stabilize’ Man United after Grimsby loss

Football

Charlie Austin calls for Sean Dyche to ‘stabilize’ Man United after Grimsby loss

By Sammi Minion

Halsey announces ‘Back to Badlands’ tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Halsey announces ‘Back to Badlands’ tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Chris Froome airlifted to hospital after serious training crash

Chris Froome

Chris Froome airlifted to hospital after serious training crash

By Sammi Minion

Rylan Clark issues statement as he doubles down on immigration stance

Immigration

Rylan Clark issues statement as he doubles down on immigration stance

By JOE

Load more stories