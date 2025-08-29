Russia threatens to ‘march on Paris’ as WW3 fears continue across Europe

“Terror and barbarism.”

Vladimir Putin’s propaganda team have issued a terrifying warning to France saying that they are reading to ‘march on Paris’.

Over the last few weeks and months, tensions between the two nations have ramped up and the latest threat comes after French President Emmanuel Macron called the Russian leader a ‘predator and an ogre at our doorstep’.

Replying to Macrons remarks, the Mirror report that Putin’s top propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov, raged about Macron, and about Russia’s concerns over a NATO expansion.

More specifically, Solovyov said: “Originally, back in December 2021, we stated that NATO moving closer to our borders was unacceptable.

“I remember the video where Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, after a hockey match, is talking to Pavel Zarubin (journalist) and says: ‘Look, we understand what they’re doing. They’re building NATO infrastructure at our borders.’ What if missiles are launched from Kharkiv?, asked the TV hack.

“And now they’re saying: ‘We’ll be at your borders, we’ll send NATO troops there. That’s why we’ll be on Champs-Elysées. And Macron will be polishing the boots of a Russian officer.”

629 missiles and drones in a single night over Ukraine: this is Russia’s idea of peace. Terror and barbarism.



More than a dozen dead, including children.



Residential areas and civilian infrastructures deliberately targeted. The offices of the European Union Delegation… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 28, 2025

Leaders of NATO countries have recently been discussing the possibilities of security for a postwar Ukraine.

France, the UK, and Estonia have suggested they are willing to send troops to Ukraine to keep the peace, although Russia have rejected this suggestion.

Just yesterday news emerged of a Russian attack on Kyiv which hit a British Council and EU delegation building leading Keir Starmer to say that Putin was ‘sabotaging hopes of peace’.

Macron described the attack as ‘terror and barbarism’ saying: “629 missiles and drones in one night on Ukraine: this is Russia’s desire for peace. Terror and barbarism.”