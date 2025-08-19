Search icon

19th Aug 2025

Russia praise Trump and launch massive attack on Ukraine hours after White House talks

Joseph Loftus

Over 270 drones were launched.

Just hours after the talks between Ukraine and the US, Putin’s forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine.

Ukraine’s air force says Russia launched 270 drones and 10 missiles overnight in one of their biggest attacks this month.

The huge attack occurred just hours after talks concluded at the White House between Donald Trump and a number of European leaders.

Explosions were reported in the city of Kremenchuk with cities near to the frontline also under threat.

Ukraine said that there had been damage to the country’s energy infrastructure.

Yesterday, in the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy, the US President didn’t immediately rule out US troops on the ground in Ukraine, however he has since pledged that the US will not have boots on the ground there.

He has however reaffirmed plans for Zelenskyy and Putin to meet.

In an interview on Fox & Friends, Trump said: “I hope President Putin is going to be good. If he’s not, it’s going to be a rough situation.”

Trump added that Zelenskyy ‘has to show some flexibility also’.

