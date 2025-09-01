Rudy Giuliani rushed to hospital after serious car crash

He remains in hospital.

Former New York mayor, Rudy Giuliani, has been severely injured following a car crash in New Hampshire.

The 81-year-old was hospitalised with a fractured spine and multiple cuts and bruises after his car was struck from behind in a high-speed crash, reports The Telegraph.

Giuliani, who was Donald Trump’s former lawyer, was assisting a domestic-violence victim shortly before the crash took place.

According to reports, Giuliani was flagged down by a woman who said she was the victim of domestic violence.

He assisted the woman and contacted 911, staying on the scene until responding officers arrived.

He then left and was travelling on the motorway when his car was struck ‘at high speed’.

He was rushed to a nearby trauma centre where they diagnosed his injuries.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Giuliani is said to be recovering well.