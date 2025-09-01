Reality TV star Kelsey Bateman dies aged 39

Awful news.

Reality TV star, Kelsey Lee Bateman, has sadly died at the age of 39.

Bateman, who starred on the show Rock of Love, died unexpectedly.

Bateman was just 21 when she appeared on the third and final series of Rock of Love, a reality show which shows contestants compete for the heart of Poison frontman, Bret Michaels.

Bateman competed alongside 22 other ladies for Bret’s affection however in episode seven she got ‘too wasted’ with other contestants and ‘laid on a speedbump balling her eyes out’.

Despite making it to the final episode, Michaels told Bateman that he wasn’t sure she could handle his lifestyle.

In the show, Bateman shrugged: “Sometimes I get drunk and lay on speed bumps it’s just you know.

“Apparently Brett just can’t handle a girl that likes to get drunk and lay on speed bumps. I mean maybe he’s not used to it.”

Afterwards, Bateman admitted sometimes she could be emotional and ‘a mess’.

TMZ were first to report on Bateman’s death explaining that family sources told them she had died unexpectedly.

She was just 39.