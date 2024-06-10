Search icon

News

10th Jun 2024

Real Madrid to reject invitation to revamped Club World Cup

Callum Boyle

Real Madrid Club World Cup

The new-look Club World Cup begins in 2025

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Real Madrid will reject any invitation to play in next year’s Club World Cup.

The tournament has moved away from its old format and will now feature 32 teams and will be played across four weeks in the US next summer following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

Instead of being played every year, the Club World Cup will now take place every four years.

Madrid were expected to be one of the sides playing in the competition having won five out of the last nine Champions League finals but Ancelotti has confirmed that Los Blancos have no intention to take part and that other teams will follow suit.

“FIFA forgets that the clubs and players will not participate in that tournament,” Ancelotti said in an interview with Il Giornale via Relevo.

“A single Real Madrid match is worth €20m (£17m) and they want to give us that money for the entire competition. Negative. 

“Real Madrid, like other clubs, we will decline the invitation.”

Club World Cup expansion criticised by league chiefs

FIFA have come under fire for relaunching the Club World Cup and several league bosses have threatened to boycott the competition – including the Premier League and LaLiga,

League chiefs have accused the world governing body of “killing the game” while PFA boss Maheta Molango has warned that legal action may be taken if FIFA don’t withdraw their decision.

“Those who run the game need to listen,” he told The Sun. “If they don’t, then as unions we have a responsibility to the players to take action — and the legal route is the next step.

“The governing bodies have had every chance to meaningfully engage with us on this, but they have failed to do so. Current player workloads are unsustainable.”

Related links:

Topics:

Carlo Ancelotti,Club World Cup,Football,Real Madrid,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Cristiano Ronaldo launches free to play game that will rival EAFC series 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo launches free to play game that will rival EAFC series 

By Callum Boyle

Details revealed of ‘secret meeting’ between Thomas Tuchel and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Erik Ten Hag

Details revealed of ‘secret meeting’ between Thomas Tuchel and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

By Ryan Price

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

England (football)

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Clue led search teams to body while searching for Michael Mosley

Michael Mosley

Clue led search teams to body while searching for Michael Mosley

By Callum Boyle

‘Devil letter’ written by possessed nun in 1676 has finally been translated

letter

‘Devil letter’ written by possessed nun in 1676 has finally been translated

By Callum Boyle

Harry Kane issues stark reminder to England teammates ahead of Euro 2024

Harry Kane issues stark reminder to England teammates ahead of Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

By Joseph Loftus

Disneyland employee dies in tragic ‘backstage accident’

Accident

Disneyland employee dies in tragic ‘backstage accident’

By Ryan Price

Michael Mosley’s wife releases statement after body found on Greek island

Missing

Michael Mosley’s wife releases statement after body found on Greek island

By JOE

Clue led search teams to body while searching for Michael Mosley

Michael Mosley

Clue led search teams to body while searching for Michael Mosley

By Callum Boyle

Wrexham are trying to convince Gareth Bale to come out retirement and sign for them

Wrexham are trying to convince Gareth Bale to come out retirement and sign for them

By Jacob Entwistle

‘Devil letter’ written by possessed nun in 1676 has finally been translated

letter

‘Devil letter’ written by possessed nun in 1676 has finally been translated

By Callum Boyle

Harry Kane issues stark reminder to England teammates ahead of Euro 2024

Harry Kane issues stark reminder to England teammates ahead of Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix series can be watched in any order and will completely change the way you view story

Netflix

Netflix series can be watched in any order and will completely change the way you view story

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Disneyland employee dies in tragic ‘backstage accident’

Accident

Disneyland employee dies in tragic ‘backstage accident’

By Ryan Price

Michael Mosley’s wife releases statement after body found on Greek island

Missing

Michael Mosley’s wife releases statement after body found on Greek island

By JOE

Quentin Tarantino vowed never to give his mum a penny of his film director fortune for ‘petty’ reason

Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino vowed never to give his mum a penny of his film director fortune for ‘petty’ reason

By Ryan Price

Woman shares haunting final selfie before being murdered on date

Murder

Woman shares haunting final selfie before being murdered on date

By Ryan Price

Man who found body of Dr Michael Mosley speaks out

BBC

Man who found body of Dr Michael Mosley speaks out

By Ryan Price

90-year-old Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash

Astronaut

90-year-old Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash

By Ryan Price

Load more stories