Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

With Euro 2024 fastly approaching, fans are pondering who will start, and in what position.
The likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Kyle Walker are most seemingly going to start, however some positions remain unanswered.
Although, with the revealing of England’s official shirt numbers earlier today, fans are adamant that one player will be starting and that is Trent Alexander-Arnold.
A shining light in a very poor game by England’s standards last night against Iceland, Alexander-Arnold created more chances (3) against Iceland than any other player, despite only being on the pitch for 25 minutes. A great pre-tournament omen.
And now ahead of the tournament, he has been gifted a legendary number worn previously by the likes of Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes and Paul Gascoigne, the famous number 8.
With Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham being two of the most important players on the pitch, the Three Lions need an additional midfielder to compliment the two and with his chance creating ability, it could most certainly be Alexander-Arnold filling that missing void. Taking after Gerrard? No pressure.
FULL SQUAD NUMBERS REVEALED:
1 – Jordan Pickford
2- Kyle Walker
3- Luke Shaw
4- Declan Rice
5- John Stones
6- Marc Guehi
7- Bukayo Saka
8- Trent Alexander-Arnold
9- Harry Kane
10- Jude Bellingham
11- Phil Foden
12- Kieran Trippier
13- Aaron Ramsdale
14- Ezri Konsa
15- Lewis Dunk
16- Conor Gallagher
17- Ivan Toney
18- Anthony Gordon
19- Ollie Watkins
20- Jarrod Bowen
21- Eberechi Eze
22- Joe Gomez
23- Dean Henderson
24- Cole Palmer
25- Adam Wharton
26- Kobbie Mainoo
