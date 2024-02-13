Search icon

News

13th Feb 2024

Radio legend Steve Wright has died aged 69

Nina McLaughlin

Radio 2 star Steve Wright has died aged 69

The beloved presenter worked for various BBC radio stations across four decades.

His show Steve Wright in the Afternoon aired for 12 years on Radio 1 and 23 years on Radio 2, and only concluded back in 2022.

Wright’s other career highlights include his television work, including his hosting of Top of the Pops.

The final show of Wright’s to air was a pre-recorded Valentine’s Day special of his Sunday Love Songs show, which went out on Sunday.

“It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright,” his family wrote in a heartbreaking statement on Tuesday.

“In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities.

“As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time.”

Tim Davie, the BBC director general, said: “All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news. Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades.

“He was the ultimate professional – passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners. This was deservedly recognised in the New Year Honours list with his MBE for services to radio.

“No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences’ faces. They loved him deeply. We are thinking of Steve and his family and will miss him terribly.”

More to follow…

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Crystal Palace fail in attempt to poach high-flying Championship manager

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace fail in attempt to poach high-flying Championship manager

By Callum Boyle

Resurfaced clip shows moment James Corden was told Mathew Horne refused interview with him

Gavin & Stacey

Resurfaced clip shows moment James Corden was told Mathew Horne refused interview with him

By Charlie Herbert

All the movies and shows blocked on Netflix UK’s ad tier

Netflix

All the movies and shows blocked on Netflix UK’s ad tier

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Inside ‘eerie’ block of flats where around 20,000 crammed into one building

Inside ‘eerie’ block of flats where around 20,000 crammed into one building

By Nina McLaughlin

Viewers stunned as actual Neil the Baby from Gavin & Stacey auditions for The Voice

Viewers stunned as actual Neil the Baby from Gavin & Stacey auditions for The Voice

By Charlie Herbert

Sven Goran-Eriksson to manage Liverpool in charity match

Football

Sven Goran-Eriksson to manage Liverpool in charity match

By Callum Boyle

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

Driving

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

By Charlie Herbert

Taylor Swift’s screentime for Super Bowl has been revealed following viewer complaints

American Football

Taylor Swift’s screentime for Super Bowl has been revealed following viewer complaints

By Charlie Herbert

Terrifying footage captures moment waterslide explodes into huge fireball

Sweden

Terrifying footage captures moment waterslide explodes into huge fireball

By Charlie Herbert

Bernie Ecclestone calls for Christian Horner to resign 

Bernie Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone calls for Christian Horner to resign 

By Callum Boyle

Sir Jim Ratcliffe receives Premier League approval to buy £1.3bn stake in Man United

Football

Sir Jim Ratcliffe receives Premier League approval to buy £1.3bn stake in Man United

By Callum Boyle

Fans are only just learning why no team has ‘London’ in its name

Football

Fans are only just learning why no team has ‘London’ in its name

By Callum Boyle

Inside ‘eerie’ block of flats where around 20,000 crammed into one building

Inside ‘eerie’ block of flats where around 20,000 crammed into one building

By Nina McLaughlin

MMA’s ‘biggest mismatch’ stopped by ref in first round

Fighting

MMA’s ‘biggest mismatch’ stopped by ref in first round

By JOE

Rockstar ‘cancels long-awaited project’ in favour of GTA 6

Rockstar ‘cancels long-awaited project’ in favour of GTA 6

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Chelsea break 118-year record with late win at Crystal Palace

Chelsea

Chelsea break 118-year record with late win at Crystal Palace

By Callum Boyle

Viewers stunned as actual Neil the Baby from Gavin & Stacey auditions for The Voice

Viewers stunned as actual Neil the Baby from Gavin & Stacey auditions for The Voice

By Charlie Herbert

Tom Felton had 8-year relationship with Harry Potter co-star

Harry Potter

Tom Felton had 8-year relationship with Harry Potter co-star

By Charlie Herbert

Supermarkets post warnings over national tea shortage

Sainsbury's

Supermarkets post warnings over national tea shortage

By Jack Peat

Sven Goran-Eriksson to manage Liverpool in charity match

Football

Sven Goran-Eriksson to manage Liverpool in charity match

By Callum Boyle

Archaeologists are too scared to look inside the tomb of China’s first Emperor

China

Archaeologists are too scared to look inside the tomb of China’s first Emperor

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories