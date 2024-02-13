Radio legend Steve Wright has died aged 69

Radio 2 star Steve Wright has died aged 69

The beloved presenter worked for various BBC radio stations across four decades.

His show Steve Wright in the Afternoon aired for 12 years on Radio 1 and 23 years on Radio 2, and only concluded back in 2022.

Wright’s other career highlights include his television work, including his hosting of Top of the Pops.

The final show of Wright’s to air was a pre-recorded Valentine’s Day special of his Sunday Love Songs show, which went out on Sunday.

“It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright,” his family wrote in a heartbreaking statement on Tuesday.

“In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities.

“As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time.”

Tim Davie, the BBC director general, said: “All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news. Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades.

“He was the ultimate professional – passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners. This was deservedly recognised in the New Year Honours list with his MBE for services to radio.

“No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences’ faces. They loved him deeply. We are thinking of Steve and his family and will miss him terribly.”

More to follow…