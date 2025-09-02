Search icon

02nd Sep 2025

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

Joseph Loftus

Putin is attending a military parade in China.

Putin has responded to claims that Russia is planning to attack Europe.

This news comes as the Russian leader attends a military parade in the Chinese capital, Beijing.

According to Sky News, when meeting Putin, XI Jinping, the Chinese leader referred to him as an ‘old friend’.

Putin himself said that ties between Russia and China were at an ‘unprecedentedly high level’.

Also appearing at China’s military parade is North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un.

As the war rages on Ukraine, with many believing Russia is planning a big Autumn offensive, fears of the war spreading to Europe have exploded in recent weeks and months.

Speaking alongside Slovakian prime minister, Robert Fico, Putin said that claims of Russia intending to attack other European countries were a ‘provocation or incompetence’.

He added: “Any sensible person realises that Russia has never had, does not have, and will not have the desire to attack anyone.”

Sky News report that European fears of Russia originate from a belief in some parts of the Kremlin that certain parts of Eastern Europe which were in the Soviet Union belong to Russia.

