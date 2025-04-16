Russia sends WW3 threat to UK warning ‘we will kill all British people’

It came from Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece on national TV

Britain was the subject of a high-level Russian threat last weekend, which would plunge us into a Third World War.

Speaking on his Sunday night programme, broadcaster Vladimir Solovyov responded to Keir Starmer‘s coined ‘coalition of the willing’, which gathered 26 of Europe’s leaders in March to discuss “reassurance force” options should Russia agree to a ceasefire yet resume its attack on Ukraine.

Solovyov, who is considered just a mouthpiece for Vladimir Putin, claimed on air that the UK and USA are “directly waging war against us.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin seen while visiting a military base of nuclear fleet, March 26, 2025, in Murmansk, Russia. Putin is having a one-day trip to Murmansk. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

“You don’t understand the main thing. We see right through your coalition of peacemakers, who are not peacemakers but basically interventionists, will be destroyed,” he warned.

“You have to realise that not only the frontline units you’re planning to deploy on the territory of Ukraine will be destroyed, but since we can’t perceive it in any other way other than the direct participation of your countries, you will feel the consequences, the likes of which you have never seen. All of your howling will not help you.”

Solovyov went on to say that the fates of Britain, France, Germany, and the Baltic states will be “sad”.

This of course isn’t the first time Russia has teased World War III.

In November 2024, president Putin threatened a missile strike against the UK, explaining: “In response to the use of American and British long-range weapons on November 21 of this year, the Russian armed forces launched a combined strike on one of the facilities of the Ukrainian defence industry. One of the newest Russian medium-range missile systems was tested in combat conditions, in this case, with a ballistic missile in a non-nuclear hypersonic warhead.

“We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities.”

