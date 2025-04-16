Search icon

News

16th Apr 2025

Russia sends WW3 threat to UK warning ‘we will kill all British people’

Dan Seddon

It came from Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece on national TV

Britain was the subject of a high-level Russian threat last weekend, which would plunge us into a Third World War.

Speaking on his Sunday night programme, broadcaster Vladimir Solovyov responded to Keir Starmer‘s coined ‘coalition of the willing’, which gathered 26 of Europe’s leaders in March to discuss “reassurance force” options should Russia agree to a ceasefire yet resume its attack on Ukraine.

Solovyov, who is considered just a mouthpiece for Vladimir Putin, claimed on air that the UK and USA are “directly waging war against us.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin seen while visiting a military base of nuclear fleet, March 26, 2025, in Murmansk, Russia. Putin is having a one-day trip to Murmansk. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

“You don’t understand the main thing. We see right through your coalition of peacemakers, who are not peacemakers but basically interventionists, will be destroyed,” he warned.

“You have to realise that not only the frontline units you’re planning to deploy on the territory of Ukraine will be destroyed, but since we can’t perceive it in any other way other than the direct participation of your countries, you will feel the consequences, the likes of which you have never seen. All of your howling will not help you.”

Solovyov went on to say that the fates of Britain, France, Germany, and the Baltic states will be “sad”.

This of course isn’t the first time Russia has teased World War III.

In November 2024, president Putin threatened a missile strike against the UK, explaining: “In response to the use of American and British long-range weapons on November 21 of this year, the Russian armed forces launched a combined strike on one of the facilities of the Ukrainian defence industry. One of the newest Russian medium-range missile systems was tested in combat conditions, in this case, with a ballistic missile in a non-nuclear hypersonic warhead.

“We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities.”

Find out here if you’re likely to be conscripted.

Topics:

Russia,Vladimir Putin,WW3

RELATED ARTICLES

German government tell teachers to ‘prepare children for war’ as tensions fly high

Children

German government tell teachers to ‘prepare children for war’ as tensions fly high

By Zoe Hodges

Former MI6 leader says Britain may need to re-introduce conscription

British Army

Former MI6 leader says Britain may need to re-introduce conscription

By Zoe Hodges

Brits urged to prepare 72-hour survival kit amid fears of Russian sabotage

Russia

Brits urged to prepare 72-hour survival kit amid fears of Russian sabotage

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Scientists stunned by extremely rare colossal sea creature caught on camera for first time

marine life

Scientists stunned by extremely rare colossal sea creature caught on camera for first time

By Harry Warner

Met Office reveals when hot weather will return to the UK

Met Office reveals when hot weather will return to the UK

By Harry Warner

ITV to close down major channel after over a decade

Entertainment

ITV to close down major channel after over a decade

By Harry Warner

Tommy Robinson loses appeal to have jail sentence shortened

Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson loses appeal to have jail sentence shortened

By Charlie Herbert

Transgender women are not ‘women’ under equalities law, Supreme Court rules

Courts

Transgender women are not ‘women’ under equalities law, Supreme Court rules

By Harry Warner

This City Is Ours star tipped to become next James Bond and everyone’s saying the same thing

This City Is Ours star tipped to become next James Bond and everyone’s saying the same thing

By Ava Keady

Scientists stunned by extremely rare colossal sea creature caught on camera for first time

marine life

Scientists stunned by extremely rare colossal sea creature caught on camera for first time

By Harry Warner

Only Fools And Horses episode was ‘banned from being aired ever again’

Only Fools and Horses

Only Fools And Horses episode was ‘banned from being aired ever again’

By JOE

Met Office reveals when hot weather will return to the UK

Met Office reveals when hot weather will return to the UK

By Harry Warner

Aldi drops new garden furniture range for 2025 including last year’s sell out favourites

Affiliate

Aldi drops new garden furniture range for 2025 including last year’s sell out favourites

By Jonny Yates

All Things Go Festival announce tickets info including presale and prices for 2025

Affiliate

All Things Go Festival announce tickets info including presale and prices for 2025

By Jonny Yates

Here’s what new TV licence rules could mean for Netflix subscribers

Amazon Prime Video

Here’s what new TV licence rules could mean for Netflix subscribers

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Papa Johns launches garlic bath bomb

Food

Papa Johns launches garlic bath bomb

By Dan Seddon

International footballer Aaron Boupendza dies aged 28

Football

International footballer Aaron Boupendza dies aged 28

By Dan Seddon

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Amanda Bynes announces she has joined OnlyFans

amanda bynes

Amanda Bynes announces she has joined OnlyFans

By Dan Seddon

ITV to close down major channel after over a decade

Entertainment

ITV to close down major channel after over a decade

By Harry Warner

Ryanair cabin crew shares tip to be able to sit together for free

Airplane

Ryanair cabin crew shares tip to be able to sit together for free

By JOE

Load more stories