12th Jan 2024

Primark opens Stitch cafe with shakes, waffles and more

Nina McLaughlin

Disney fans, run to Primark

Primark is known not just for its cheap ‘fits, but also for its incredible branded ranges.

Disney lovers have long known the shop to be one of the best places to nab a branded bargain, but Primarni have recently taken it to the next level.

They have opened their very own Stitch Surf Shack, which features a host of Stitch-themed treats.

It’s opened at their Trafford store, in the Trafford Centre’s Palazzo site, in the same location as their beloved Grinch cafe from the festive season.

The Stitch Surf Shack is also available at their Birmingham site.

Treats on offer across both locations include the Surf’s Up Shake and Hawaiian Slushies, as well as Coco-offee, Coco-choccee and Tropical Tea.

They are also offering Surfboard Subs, which comes in the Classic Margarita and Hawaiian Rollercoaster Ride options.

@shopwithroisin How exciting! A new Disney Stitch surf cafe is opening @Primark in Birmingham 💙 #stitch #birmingham #primarkdisney #disneyfind #disneycafe #disney ♬ Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride – Mark Keali'i Ho'omalu & Kamehameha Schools Children's Chorus

