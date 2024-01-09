Search icon

09th Jan 2024

People with leftover Baileys from Christmas issued urgent warning

Joseph Loftus

It could land you with a hefty bill

While Christmas now feels like a distant fever dream, many are attempting to start the new year with big ambitions.

The gyms are packed to the rafters, spinning classes are fully booked for weeks, and everybody’s Googling how to get shredded in six weeks.

With that in mind, a lot of people are waving goodbye to the pints and the liqueurs, as they attempt to begin this new dawn with a fresh head.

With this in mind, it’s worth knowing that a massive warning has been issued to those who have leftover Baileys from Christmas. And no, the warning isn’t about a banging head or about the expiry date.

While many who are on the dry will pour their alcohol down the sink, trade experts have warned that doing so with Baileys can “wreak havoc” to your home.

A tradesman at MyBuilder.com explained to the Irish Mirror: “Cream liqueur drinks, such as the popular Christmas favourite, Baileys, can be a problem for your plumbing at Christmas. While it may be delicious to drink, it doesn’t keep for long and often ends up down the sink.

“However, this sort of beverage should never be disposed of in this way. Cream liqueurs have a large fat content and as such fall into the category of FOG (Fats, Oils, and Greases). FOG should never go down the sink, as it sticks to pipes and can cause blockages. It’s also responsible for ‘fatbergs’ in our sewers.”

If you end up with one of these blockages, well it’ll be you thats forking out for your pipes to be repaired, and who needs that in January.

Instead, the Mirror reports that the best way to dispose of Baileys is to seal it in a container and pop it in the general waste.

