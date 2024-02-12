Search icon

12th Feb 2024

Nostradamus had an eerie prediction about the reign of King Charles III

JOE

Nostradamus’ prediction about King Charles’ reign is chilling

The French philosopher is famous for having predicted a lot of major world events, including the 9/11 attacks and even the cost of living crisis.

However, what the 16th-century figure had to say about the reign of King Charles III has left people seriously spooked out.

The seer said that 2024 could see the ‘King’ being ‘driven out by force’.

“King of the Isles driven out by force… replaced by one who will have no mark of a king,” the astrologer’s Les Propheties book reads.

Mario Reading, who is a leading expert on Nostradamus, explained his thoughts on the passage:” Because they disapproved of his divorce, a man who later they considered unworthy; The People will force out the King of the islands; A man will replace who never expected to be king.”

The prophecy is particularly concerning following the King’s diagnosis of cancer aged 75.

Some believe that the words may mean that it is not Prince William that will succeed his father, but rather Prince Harry, who is now fifth in line to the throne.

Reading claims that Nostradamus has previously correctly predicted events surrounding the Royal Family.

“Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 22, at the age of around 96,” Reading said the Frenchman said of the Queen.

