03rd Jan 2024

One of Nostradamus’ predictions for 2024 has already come true

JOE

It’s only 3 days into the year…

A prediction for 2024 by legendary astrologer Nostradamus has already come true, just days into the new year.

The Frenchman released a book titled Les Propheties in 1555, where he detailed his predictions for the future.

Known as the ‘prophet of doom’, it’s no surprise that he thought 2024 was going to be pretty grizzly.

“Red adversary will become pale with fear / Putting the great Ocean in dread,” Nostradamus said.

This has been interpreted to mean confrontation with China. The superpower has the largest navy in the world, so the fear of “putting the great Ocean in dread” has some substance behind it.

Mario Reading, who is known for his work on Nostradamus, also interpreted some of the seer’s quatrains to be about King Charles.

The “King of the Isles” is mentioned in one section, but he is ‘driven out by force’ as a result of ‘persistent attacks on both himself and his second wife’.

The King is then replaced by ‘one who will have no mark of a king.’

However, one of his predictions is believed to have already come true.

The seer claimed: “The dry earth will grow more parched and there will be great floods.”

He added that a “very great famine through pestiferous wave” would also hit in 2024.

People believed that this “pestiferous wave” is in reference to the 7.6 magnitude earthquake that hit Japan on New Year’s Day.

The earthquake left 48 people dead, and the country was battered by 3-foot high tsunamis.

It marked the first tsunami warning the country faced since the catastrophic 2011 tsunami that left nearly 20,000 people dead.

Rescuers are still searching for survivors of this month’s disaster, with the country’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida saying the crews were ‘in a race against time’.

